5 Of Kenny Chesney’s Best Mini-Movie Music Videos

Kenny Chesney was announced as one of the 2025 Inductees to the Country Music Hall of Fame yesterday (3/25), solidifying his importance to country music.

When he took the podium to speak, Kenny told the small crowd of music industry people, "That’s just something you don’t dare to imagine. I would never have even thought about being here, because it’s almost too much. Just walking past so many of these bronzes, realizing how many are friends or whose music I’ve listened to my whole life, this is an honor that extends beyond anything my heart would dare think.”

Chesney's original, people-friendly music and ability to fill stadiums of fans for his epic shows make him a treasure in country music the world over.

Throughout his twenty-plus career in country music, the country superstar and four-time Entertainer of the Year winner has always tried to make his music videos epic, like mini moves.

As we celebrate Kenny's 57th birthday today (3/26), we take a look at five of his best music videos.

"Come Over" (2012)

This song was co-written by Sam Hunt before he broke as an artist. It was released in May 2012 as the second single from Kenny's 2012 album Welcome to the Fishbowl.

The music video was filmed in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, with some ocean scenes near Miami Beach. Chesney has described the music video as a "classy booty call." It is entirely black-and-white and features a cameo from his dog, Poncho, standing on a paddleboard alongside Chesney.

"Young" (2001)

Kenny's "Young" video won the very first CMT Music Awards Video of the Year honor in 2002. The video also won in the Male Video of the Year category. The song was released as the lead single from Chesney's 2002 album No Shoes, No Shirt, No Problems. The song peaked at number 2 on the U.S. Billboard Hot Country Singles & Tracks chart and at number 35 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100.

The video was filmed in Sanford, Florida, at the old bridge over the St. Johns River and on the banks of the river.

"Who You'd Be Today" (2005)

This music video starts off with two teenage boys in a basketball practice and then cuts to Chesney's performance. Throughout the video, friends and couples are seen speaking to each other about life moments and tragedy. This creative video won the Male Video of The Year at CMT Music Awards.

The song was the first single from Kenny's 2005 album The Road and the Radio.

"You Save Me" (2006)

This music video won Male Video of The Year at the CMT Music Awards in 2007. The video took a total of 7 days to shoot and was filmed in Mexico City. The video begins with Chesney as a member of the police department, traveling to a criminal spot in Mexico with three local police agents, presumably to make a raid. During the car ride, Chesney thinks back on his time with a girl he met and fell in love with in Mexico and her attempts to persuade him not to go with them.

The video is over eight minutes long, with Kenny playing his part as the cop along with his Mexican counterparts.

"Setting The Word On Fire" featuring Pink (2016)

"Setting the World on Fire" debuted at number 26 on the Australian Singles Chart, becoming Kenny's first ever song to chart in Australia. In the U.S. and on the Country Airplay chart, it debuted at number 22 and reached number one. The song also debuted at number 35 on the Adult Pop Songs chart for the week of October 8, 2016, and was his first entry on the chart.