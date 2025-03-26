Methodist University Hosting Step up 4 Health Event on April 12

On April 12, Methodist University's Duggins Soccer Stadium will become a lively center of wellness as the Cape Fear Valley Health Foundation kicks off its third Step Up 4 Health and Wellness Expo.

The day will be packed full of family friendly activities including a 4k run, one-mile-walk, and a Wellness Expo. The Expo is free to the public and will feature information booths, kids’ area, sponsor tables, music, giveaways, and food trucks.

Registration for the race begins at 9 a.m., followed by an opening ceremony at 9:30 a.m. All events including the races and the Wellness Expo will kick off at 10 a.m.

"We're so thankful to Methodist University for letting us set up there, they are a great partner, and we all have such a great time for these great causes. Donations from this event go straight to health services that directly impact the lives of patients in our community," said Ashley Lee in a Methodist University release.

Last year brought more than 1,000 people to the expansive campus. The money raised helps support various health initiatives, like the Cancer Center, Children's Services, and Heart Care.