Backstage Country

Methodist University Hosting Step up 4 Health Event on April 12

On April 12, Methodist University’s Duggins Soccer Stadium will become a lively center of wellness as the Cape Fear Valley Health Foundation kicks off its third Step Up 4 Health and…

Rebecca Allen
methodist step up 4 health
Getty Images

On April 12, Methodist University's Duggins Soccer Stadium will become a lively center of wellness as the Cape Fear Valley Health Foundation kicks off its third Step Up 4 Health and Wellness Expo. 

The day will be packed full of family friendly activities including a 4k run, one-mile-walk, and a Wellness Expo. The Expo is free to the public and will feature information booths, kids’ area, sponsor tables, music, giveaways, and food trucks.  

Registration for the race begins at 9 a.m., followed by an opening ceremony at 9:30 a.m. All events including the races and the Wellness Expo will kick off at 10 a.m.   

"We're so thankful to Methodist University for letting us set up there, they are a great partner, and we all have such a great time for these great causes. Donations from this event go straight to health services that directly impact the lives of patients in our community," said Ashley Lee in a Methodist University release

Last year brought more than 1,000 people to the expansive campus. The money raised helps support various health initiatives, like the Cancer Center, Children's Services, and Heart Care. 

While health info is free, there is a $38 registration fee for the race/walk that can be completed here. Methodist students and staff can get cheaper rates — check your school email for a special discount. Every runner receives a T-shirt, 

Methodist University
Rebecca AllenWriter
Related Stories
Traffic Barrels With Shallow Depth of Field interstate 295 fayetteville hope mills
Local NewsI-95 Expansion in Robeson County Faces CSX, Weather DelaysRebecca Allen
mardi gras ball
Local NewsSoutheastern Community College Mardi Gras Masquerade BallDon Chase
Jersey Mikes Subs
Local NewsWednesday is Jersey Mike’s ‘Day of Caring’ in Fayetteville, Cumberland CountyDon Chase
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect