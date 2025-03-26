Mutt Madness 2025: Voting Now Open!
It’s time to vote for your favorite pets, with the overall winner getting pet care for a year from North Star!
WELCOME TO MUTT MADNESS 2025
PRESENTED BY NORTH STAR VETERINARY HOSPITAL !
The first voting round is now open! Vote for your favorites in every matchup! You'll notice some pets got a free pass into Round 2. These were chosen at random because of the number of entries!
Sarah is the trivia master, holding down The Big Wake-Up with Don Chase & Sarah weekday mornings on KML, and serving as the station’s Programming Director. She keeps it real, honest, and open often explaining the ups and downs of life. Outdoorsy and nature-driven, Sarah enjoys hiking with her German Shepherd, Mila, going for long scenic drives, and catching a concert or local sporting event. Sarah also enjoys and writing about cooking healthy meals, wine, exercising, Harry Potter movie marathons, singing loudly in her car, and eating way too much pizza.