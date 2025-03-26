The Live In The Vineyard Goes Country Flyaway

Win a VIP Getaway to Napa Valley with this Multi-Market Contest!

Picture this: You and a guest, VIP access, incredible country music, and the stunning backdrop of Napa Valley. Sounds like a dream, right? Well, we’re making it a reality! Live in the Vineyard Goes Country (LITVGC) is rolling out the red carpet, and this multi-market contest gives one lucky winner (plus a guest, both must be 21+) the ultimate VIP experience from April 22 – April 24, 2025!

🌟What You Could Win🌟

🎟️ VIP Access to Live in the Vineyard Goes Country events, including:

✅ April 22 – Evening Welcome Reception

✅ April 23 – Afternoon VIP Tailgate Party & Main Stage Performance

✅ April 24 – Morning Send-off Brunch

✈️ Round-trip airfare for you and your guest

🏨 Two-night hotel stay in Napa Valley (April 22 & 23 – room + tax included)

🚗 VIP transportation to and from LITVGC-sanctioned events (airport rides not included)

How to Enter

It’s super easy—just subscribe to our email newsletter, and we’ll send you a special link to enter the contest! That’s it! No hoops to jump through, no secret passwords—just a chance to win the ultimate country music getaway.

Winner Selection

Our grand prize winner will be chosen from all eligible entries in this multi-market contest on March 31st!