The Live In The Vineyard Goes Country Flyaway

Elizabeth Urban
Picture this: You and a guest, VIP access, incredible country music, and the stunning backdrop of Napa Valley. Sounds like a dream, right? Well, we’re making it a reality! Live in the Vineyard Goes Country (LITVGC) is rolling out the red carpet, and this multi-market contest gives one lucky winner (plus a guest, both must be 21+) the ultimate VIP experience from April 22 – April 24, 2025!

🌟What You Could Win🌟

🎟️ VIP Access to Live in the Vineyard Goes Country events, including:
April 22 – Evening Welcome Reception
April 23 – Afternoon VIP Tailgate Party & Main Stage Performance
April 24 – Morning Send-off Brunch
✈️ Round-trip airfare for you and your guest
🏨 Two-night hotel stay in Napa Valley (April 22 & 23 – room + tax included)
🚗 VIP transportation to and from LITVGC-sanctioned events (airport rides not included)

How to Enter

It’s super easy—just subscribe to our email newsletter, and we’ll send you a special link to enter the contest! That’s it! No hoops to jump through, no secret passwords—just a chance to win the ultimate country music getaway.

CLICK HERE to learn how to sign up for our email newsletter.

Winner Selection

Our grand prize winner will be chosen from all eligible entries in this multi-market contest on March 31st!

So, what are you waiting for? Sign up for our newsletter, enter the contest, and get ready for an unforgettable VIP adventure in Napa Valley at Live in the Vineyard Goes Country! 🎶🍷

View Official Contest Rules
Concerts and Music Festivalsflyaway
Elizabeth UrbanWriter
