This Day in Country History: March 26

From a benefit concert hosted by country music stars, and a Grand Ole Opry megashow featuring some of the genre's greatest artists, to a highly anticipated album release from one of the industry's most successful singers, March 26 is a notable day for country music fans.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

March 26 has seen new music from country music favorites and memorable performances by top artists:

2013: Blake Shelton released his album Based on a True Story… through Warner Bros. It featured the hit “Sure Be Cool If You Did,” which reached No.1 on Billboard's Country Digital Song Sales chart. Shelton is known for his relatable lyrics and catchy melodies, his stint as a coach on The Voice, and his marriage to pop star Gwen Stefani.

Blake Shelton released his album Based on a True Story… through Warner Bros. It featured the hit “Sure Be Cool If You Did,” which reached No.1 on Billboard's Country Digital Song Sales chart. Shelton is known for his relatable lyrics and catchy melodies, his stint as a coach on The Voice, and his marriage to pop star Gwen Stefani. 2015: Kenny Chesney played the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee, during his Big Revival Tour. The show featured special country music guests Chase Rice and Jake Owen.

Cultural Milestones

On March 26, country artists stepped up to help others in need, and the Grand Ole Opry staged a show with eight of the genre's top artists:

2020: The State of Tennessee launched the Do Your Part, Stay Apart public service announcement campaign featuring Governor Bill Lee, First Lady Maria Lee, country star Brad Paisley and his wife Kimberly Williams-Paisley, and other celebrities to emphasize the importance of distancing during COVID-19.

The State of Tennessee launched the Do Your Part, Stay Apart public service announcement campaign featuring Governor Bill Lee, First Lady Maria Lee, country star Brad Paisley and his wife Kimberly Williams-Paisley, and other celebrities to emphasize the importance of distancing during COVID-19. 2021: Country music stars gathered to perform a benefit concert for the Second Avenue Restoration and Preservation Fund following the Christmas Day bombing in Nashville, Tennessee. The event was hosted at the legendary Wildhorse Saloon in Nashville and featured artists such as Ashley McBryde, Lee Brice, and Scott McCreery.

Country music stars gathered to perform a benefit concert for the Second Avenue Restoration and Preservation Fund following the Christmas Day bombing in Nashville, Tennessee. The event was hosted at the legendary Wildhorse Saloon in Nashville and featured artists such as Ashley McBryde, Lee Brice, and Scott McCreery. 2024: The Grand Ole Opry country music show in Nashville, Tennessee, featured Opry members and country stars such as Shane Smith and the Saints, Mandy Barnett, and Lauren Alaina. Eight or more artists perform on country music's biggest stage during each live show.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Noteworthy recordings and performances on March 26 include:

2013: The Zac Brown Band and pop star Jason Mraz performed at the Sydney Entertainment Centre in Sydney, Australia. The group is known for their hit song "Chicken Fried" and Jason Mraz for "The Remedy."

The Zac Brown Band and pop star Jason Mraz performed at the Sydney Entertainment Centre in Sydney, Australia. The group is known for their hit song "Chicken Fried" and Jason Mraz for "The Remedy." 2013: Country duo Thompson Square released their album Just Feels Good. Songs from this album include "Here We Go Again" and "That's So Me and You."

Industry Changes and Challenges

Influential moments in country music history on this day include:

2020: Singer John Prine was hospitalized with COVID symptoms. The pandemic hit Nashville hard, with Prine and fellow country music star Joe Diffie dying from complications on April 7 and March 29, respectively.

Singer John Prine was hospitalized with COVID symptoms. The pandemic hit Nashville hard, with Prine and fellow country music star Joe Diffie dying from complications on April 7 and March 29, respectively. 2021: Country megastar Carrie Underwood released her first gospel album, My Savior. The artist is a great example of crossover success.