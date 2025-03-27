Backstage Country

2025 Academy Of Country Music Award Nominees

The 60th Annual Academy of Country Music Awards has revealed their 2025 nominees. The show will air on May 8 at 8 p.m. EDT. Hosted by Reba McEntire, the show…

Nancy Brooks // Country Writer, Beasley Media Group
Lainey Wilson poses in a cowboy hat and beige outfit, Ella Langley poses in a black dresss, and Morgan Wallen is on stage wearing black and white.
Terry Wyatt x2, Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

The 60th Annual Academy of Country Music Awards has revealed their 2025 nominees. The show will air on May 8 at 8 p.m. EDT. Hosted by Reba McEntire, the show will air on Prime Video Live from Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas.

Blake Shelton, Eric Church, and Lainey Wilson have already signed on to perform at the show. Many more performers will be announced in the coming weeks.

Here are the nominees for the 60th ACM Awards:

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR

Kelsea Ballerini
Luke Combs
Cody Johnson
Jelly Roll
Chris Stapleton
Morgan Wallen
Lainey Wilson

FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Kelsea Ballerini
Ella Langley
Megan Moroney
Kacey Musgraves
Lainey Wilson

MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Luke Combs
Cody Johnson
Jelly Roll
Chris Stapleton
Morgan Wallen

DUO OF THE YEAR

Brooks & Dunn
Brothers Osborne
Dan + Shay
Muscadine Bloodline
The War And Treaty

GROUP OF THE YEAR

Flatland Cavalry
Little Big Town
Old Dominion
Rascal Flatts
The Red Clay Strays

NEW FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Kassi Ashton
Ashley Cooke
Dasha
Ella Langley
Jessie Murph

NEW MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Gavin Adcock
Shaboozey
Zach Top
Tucker Wetmore
Bailey Zimmerman

NEW DUO OR GROUP OF THE YEAR

Restless Road
The Red Clay Strays
Treaty Oak Revival

ALBUM OF THE YEAR [Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company–Label(s)]

Am I Okay? (I’ll Be Fine) - Megan Moroney
Producer: Kristian Bush
Record Company-Label: Columbia Records / Sony Music Nashville

Beautifully Broken - Jelly Roll
Producers: BazeXX, Brock Berryhill, Zach Crowell, Devin Dawson, Charlie Handsome, Ben Johnson, mgk, The Monsters & Strangerz, Austin Nivarel, SlimXX, Ryan Tedder, Isaiah Tejada, Alysa Vanderheym
Record Company-Label: BBR Music Group / BMG Nashville / Republic Records

Cold Beer & Country Music - Zach Top
Producer: Carson Chamberlain
Record Company-Label: Leo33

F-1 Trillion - Post Malone
Producers: Louis Bell, Charlie Handsome, Hoskins
Record Company-Label: Mercury Records / Republic Records

Whirlwind - Lainey Wilson
Producer: Jay Joyce
Record Company-Label: BBR Music Group / BMG Nashville

SINGLE OF THE YEAR [Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company–Label(s)]

A Bar Song (Tipsy) - Shaboozey
Producers: Sean Cook, Nevin Sastry
Record Company-Label: American Dogwood / EMPIRE

Dirt Cheap - Cody Johnson
Producer: Trent Willmon
Record Company-Label: CoJo Music LLC / Warner Music Nashville

I Had Some Help - Post Malone, Morgan Wallen
Producers: Louis Bell, Charlie Handsome, Hoskins
Record Company-Label: Mercury Records / Republic Records

White Horse - Chris Stapleton
Producers: Dave Cobb, Chris Stapleton, Morgane Stapleton
Record Company-Label: Mercury Nashville

you look like you love me - Ella Langley, Riley Green
Producer: Will Bundy
Record Company-Label: SAWGOD / Columbia Records

SONG OF THE YEAR [Awarded to Songwriter(s)/Publisher(s)/Artist(s)]

4x4xU - Lainey Wilson
Songwriters: Jon Decious, Aaron Raitiere, Lainey Wilson
Publishers: Louisiana Lady; One Tooth Productions; Reservoir 416; Songs of One Riot Music; Sony/ATV Accent

The Architect - Kacey Musgraves
Songwriters: Shane McAnally, Kacey Musgraves, Josh Osborne
Publishers: Songs for Indy and Owl; Sony/ATV Cross Keys Publishing

Dirt Cheap - Cody Johnson
Songwriter: Josh Phillips
Publishers: Warner-Tamerlane Publishing; Write or Die Music; Write the Lightning Publishing

I Had Some Help - Post Malone, Morgan Wallen
Songwriters: Louis Bell, Ashley Gorley, Hoskins, Austin Post, Ernest Keith Smith, Morgan Wallen, Chandler Paul Walters, Ryan Vojtesak
Publishers: Bell Ear Publishing; Master of my Domain Music; Poppy’s Picks; Sony/ATV Cross Keys Publishing; Universal Music Corporation

you look like you love me - Ella Langley, Riley Green
Songwriters: Riley Green, Ella Langley, Aaron Raitiere
Publishers: Back 40 Publishing International; Langley Publishing; One Tooth Productions; Sony/ATV Tree; Warner-Tamerlane Publishing Corp

MUSIC EVENT OF THE YEAR [Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company–Label(s)]

Cowboys Cry Too - Kelsea Ballerini, Noah Kahan
Producers: Kelsea Ballerini, Noah Kahan, Alysa Vanderheym
Record Company-Label: Black River Entertainment

I Had Some Help - Post Malone, Morgan Wallen
Producers: Louis Bell, Charlie Handsome, Hoskins
Record Company-Label: Mercury Records / Republic Records

I’m Gonna Love You - Cody Johnson, Carrie Underwood
Producer: Trent Willmon
Record Company-Label: CoJo Music LLC / Warner Music Nashville

we don’t fight anymore - Carly Pearce, Chris Stapleton
Producers: Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne, Carly Pearce
Record Company-Label: Big Machine Records

you look like you love me - Ella Langley, Riley Green
Producer: Will Bundy
Record Company-Label: SAWGOD / Columbia Records

VISUAL MEDIA OF THE YEAR [Awarded to Producer(s)/Director(s)/Artist(s)]

4x4xU - Lainey Wilson
Producer: Jennifer Ansell
Director: Dano Cerny

Dirt Cheap - Cody Johnson
Producer: Dustin Haney
Director: Dustin Haney

I’m Gonna Love You - Cody Johnson, Carrie Underwood
Producers: Christen Pinkston, Wesley Stebbins-Perry
Director: Dustin Haney

Think I’m In Love With You - Chris Stapleton
Producers: Wes Edwards, Angie Lorenz, Jamie Stratakis
Director: Running Bear (Stephen Kinigopoulos, Alexa Stone)

you look like you love me - Ella Langley, Riley Green
Producer: Whale Tale Music
Directors: Ella Langley, John Park, Wales Toney

ARTIST-SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR

Luke Combs
ERNEST
HARDY
Morgan Wallen
Lainey Wilson

SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR

Jessi Alexander
Jessie Jo Dillon
Ashley Gorley
Chase McGill
Josh Osborne

ACM AwardsElla LangleyLainey WilsonMorgan Wallen
Nancy Brooks // Country Writer, Beasley Media GroupWriter
Nancy Brooks has been working in the country music industry for almost 30 years. She has interviewed pretty much any country star you can think of. In the late 1990s, she started working with Dolly Parton. And yes, Nancy reports that Parton is as sweet as you would think. She loves her life in country music and has been backstage at every CMA Awards show since the late 1990s. Many of her stories are from her one-on-one interviews. She was there at the beginning of the incredible careers of many music superstars today, including Taylor Swift, Shania Twain, and Blake Shelton, and has interviewed them multiple times throughout the years.
Related Stories
Blake Shelton, Jason Aldean, And More To Play CMA Fest
MusicBlake Shelton, Jason Aldean, And More To Play CMA FestNancy Brooks // Country Writer, Beasley Media Group
This Day in Country History: March 27
MusicThis Day in Country History: March 27Kristina Hall
Kenny Chensey performs in a cowboy hat and green t-shirt.
Music5 Of Kenny Chesney’s Best Mini-Movie Music VideosNancy Brooks // Country Writer, Beasley Media Group
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect