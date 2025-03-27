Jelly Roll Blames Himself For Daughter’s Anxiety

Jelly Roll has never had a problem with sharing details of his family life both in the past and now. He did just that on a recent podcast and was even moved to tears talking about his daughter, Bailee.

Jelly told The Pivot podcast after finding out that the mother of his teenage daughter was arrested last week, "The other day, I think my wife hit me, or somebody did, and they said, 'Hey man, call and check on the kid [Bailee] later. And they sent a link. It was a news article that her mother had gone back to jail, had got caught with, like, meth or something."



Jelly says quietly, "I've seen the effect that it's had on her. I've got a 16, almost 17-year-old upstairs, and I've seen the effect that it's had — it's truly affected her life."

The sweet country star and father of two continued, "It broke my daughter's heart, you know what I'm saying? It broke her heart. This is a 16, 17-year-old that knows her mother is a drug addict, but like, her having to see the mugshot of her mother with just meth ate up on her face."

Jelly then paused and said, "I'm getting emotional. I watched her go through it all over again. I was like, 'Ah, man,' I forgot 'cause I'm like, I'm 40, and I've done a lot of therapy, and I've done a lot of work, and I have a relationship with God that it hurt me, but I just got to pray about it and move on."

The country star feels like he is to blame for a lot of his daughter's anxiety and depression when it comes to her mother. He said, "I told my wife, 'I've invited the world into our living room, so we've just gotta accept what comes with that. This is my fault more than anybody's."

He concluded, "I was like, 'Ah, man, she's 16, she don't have any of those tools. She's still gaining those tools. This hurts her."