Backstage Country
LISTEN LIVE

Garth Brooks: ‘Best Gig We Ever Had’

Garth Brooks’s 72-show run at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, which opened on May 18, 2023, sold 99% of available tickets. That totaled more than 300,000 tickets,…

Nancy Brooks // Country Writer, Beasley Media Group
Garth Brooks wears a plaid shirt and a ball cap.
Rick Diamond/Getty images

Garth Brooks's 72-show run at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, which opened on May 18, 2023, sold 99% of available tickets. That totaled more than 300,000 tickets, with grosses exceeding $130 million.

Garth said of the successful run, "I speak on behalf of the band and crew, best gig we have ever had. We were spoiled to death, everyone from the Carano family to the people at Caesars and Live Nation, the box office to the ushers, security, local crew, stage, lights, sound, backstage, catering…all amazing. I would suggest to any artist if you get a chance to play that room, play it. The crowds were absolutely the best part."

A unique residency, "Garth Brooks/Plus ONE" was designed to make every show a distinctly singular experience, giving the music legend the opportunity to tell stories, and take the audience on an individual journey, and assuring no two shows were ever the same.

RELATED: 5 All-Time Kings Of Country Music

Caesars Entertainment’s President & COO Anthony Carano said in a statement, "All of us at Caesars Entertainment are honored to have had Garth Brooks bring his vision for this residency to The Colosseum. Having seen this show go from conception to completion, watching firsthand as Garth and his team created 72 uniquely special live music experiences that deeply connected with fans and celebrating the music and stories that can only come from the enduring legacy Garth has created is something we will never forget."

He added, "Plus ONE was an undeniable success, and we are grateful it happened at The Colosseum, where Garth will always have a home."

The Colosseum at Caesars Palace opened in 2002. A press release notes, "From the beginning, with historical runs from superstars like Celine Dion, Elton John, Cher, and many others, to the more recent successful residencies from Garth Brooks, Adele, and The Killers, The Colosseum allows fans access to music’s greatest talent in an intimate 4,300 seat venue."

Later this year, guests will enjoy shows from Kelly Clarkson, Josh Groban, and Alanis Morissette, with what they are calling an "exciting slate of entertainment still to be announced."

Garth Brooks
Nancy Brooks // Country Writer, Beasley Media GroupWriter
Nancy Brooks has been working in the country music industry for almost 30 years. She has interviewed pretty much any country star you can think of. In the late 1990s, she started working with Dolly Parton. And yes, Nancy reports that Parton is as sweet as you would think. She loves her life in country music and has been backstage at every CMA Awards show since the late 1990s. Many of her stories are from her one-on-one interviews. She was there at the beginning of the incredible careers of many music superstars today, including Taylor Swift, Shania Twain, and Blake Shelton, and has interviewed them multiple times throughout the years.
Related Stories
Reba performs on stage in a silver glimmery top.
MusicReba: The Actress And Her Music Video LegacyNancy Brooks // Country Writer, Beasley Media Group
Lainey Wilson’s Song Catalog Is In The Thousands
MusicLainey Wilson’s Song Catalog Is In The ThousandsNancy Brooks // Country Writer, Beasley Media Group
Jelly Roll Explains Missing Opry Special
MusicJelly Roll Explains Missing Opry SpecialNancy Brooks // Country Writer, Beasley Media Group
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect