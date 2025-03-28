Garth Brooks: ‘Best Gig We Ever Had’

Garth Brooks's 72-show run at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, which opened on May 18, 2023, sold 99% of available tickets. That totaled more than 300,000 tickets, with grosses exceeding $130 million.

Garth said of the successful run, "I speak on behalf of the band and crew, best gig we have ever had. We were spoiled to death, everyone from the Carano family to the people at Caesars and Live Nation, the box office to the ushers, security, local crew, stage, lights, sound, backstage, catering…all amazing. I would suggest to any artist if you get a chance to play that room, play it. The crowds were absolutely the best part."

A unique residency, "Garth Brooks/Plus ONE" was designed to make every show a distinctly singular experience, giving the music legend the opportunity to tell stories, and take the audience on an individual journey, and assuring no two shows were ever the same.

Caesars Entertainment’s President & COO Anthony Carano said in a statement, "All of us at Caesars Entertainment are honored to have had Garth Brooks bring his vision for this residency to The Colosseum. Having seen this show go from conception to completion, watching firsthand as Garth and his team created 72 uniquely special live music experiences that deeply connected with fans and celebrating the music and stories that can only come from the enduring legacy Garth has created is something we will never forget."

He added, "Plus ONE was an undeniable success, and we are grateful it happened at The Colosseum, where Garth will always have a home."

The Colosseum at Caesars Palace opened in 2002. A press release notes, "From the beginning, with historical runs from superstars like Celine Dion, Elton John, Cher, and many others, to the more recent successful residencies from Garth Brooks, Adele, and The Killers, The Colosseum allows fans access to music’s greatest talent in an intimate 4,300 seat venue."