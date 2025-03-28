Luke Combs Will Perform At His Nashville Bar Opening

Luke Combs will kick off grand opening celebrations for Category 10 with an exclusive performance from Luke himself on April 15. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at AXS.com.

This celebration marks the first time Combs has taken the stage at Hurricane Hall for a full set since his Bootlegger fan club members were treated to a private concert last fall in celebration of the venue’s soft opening.

Luke said of The Big Kickoff event, "I am pumped that The Eye rooftop is now open and that Category 10 is officially ready for a summer in Nashville! I can’t wait for everyone to see the venue and have a chance to come party with us on its big night."

The country star's “Big Kickoff” concert will commence an action-packed week-long grand opening celebration at Category 10 from April 16 to 19. The festivities will feature one-of-a-kind giveaways and on-site prizes, as well as Luke Combs-themed activations, including Luke trivia and a “Luke-a-Like" contest.

The week will also include performances from top-notch local artists and DJs and a special performance from Luke Combs UK, a Luke Combs tribute band, on April 16.

In addition to purchasing tickets for The Big Kickoff on April 15, fans have multiple ways to win their way into the exclusive Luke Combs concert at Category 10: Fans can enter the Category 10 Big Kickoff Flyaway Sweepstakes from March 28 at 10:00 a.m. CT – April 1. Winners of the sweepstakes will be notified on April 2. Fans can enter at Category10.com.

Leading up to The Big Kickoff week, Category 10 invites fans to enjoy all entertainment experiences at the venue, including The Honky-Tonk, Hurricane Hall, The Still, 5 Leaf Clover Sports, and the brand-new 10,000 square-foot rooftop, The Eye.