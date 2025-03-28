Reba: The Actress And Her Music Video Legacy

Reba is a country music icon, but right now, she is known by many as a sitcom actress. Her latest sitcom, NBC's Happy's Place, just got renewed for a second season, much to Reba's delight.

Reba has never been shy about talking about her love of acting. Over the years, I've talked to Reba many times about her life as an actress. She told me once of her dream acting role, "There are a lot of times when I go to movies, and I say, 'Why didn't they cast me for that part? I could have done that. A dream role would be ten different kinds because I would like to hit all facets, like the kooky neighbor down the hall or the heroine in a Western."

She added, "There's just so many different types. I love to watch television. I love movies, so acting is something that entertains me."

It's shocking to think that, in the music world, Reba has never won a CMT Music Award, but in 1991, she won the Video of the Year award at the ACMs for her work on the video "Is There Life Out There." The song also inspired a TV movie that she acted in.

In 2021, she got to act along with fellow country icon and actress Dolly Parton. She told me of filming the video for "Does He Love You," "My favorite part about getting to film a music video with Dolly Parton was getting to visit with her in between; second was singing with her. To get to hang out and visit like girlfriends was so much fun. Dolly walked in and said hi to everybody, all the camera people, the crew, and the band there. She's the sweetheart that you think she's gonna be. That's been the case every time I've gotten to work with Dolly."

She added of the experience, "I loved the acting; we got to play-act like we were women at odds, and by the end, we were like, 'Ah, you can have him. I don't want him.' it was a lot of fun."

Reba has acted in many movies and TV movies over the years. She won a People's Choice Award in 2002 for her role as Reba Hart in the TV sitcom Reba for "Favorite Female Actress In A New Television Series."

As we celebrate her 70th birthday today (3/28), we take a look at some of the very best Reba music video classics to date.

"Is There Life Out There" (1991)

Reba plays a waitress in this dramatic music video that was also a TV movie. The story and drama of this video are lovely, and this journalist also has a soft spot for it. Full disclosure: I was an extra in the film and video as a graduate in cap and gown. It was filmed at Vanderbilt's campus in Nashville. This is the video Reba won the ACM Award in 1991 for Video of the Year. Singer Huey Lewis stars as her husband in the music video. In the 1994 TV movie, actor Keith Carradine plays that part.

"The Night the Lights Went Out in Georgia" (1991)

This is another music video that could be a movie. Reba notes it as one of her favorite songs. In the video, Reba plays her character as an older woman as she tells the story. Her character is the little sister and convicted killer in the sad story.

"Whoever's in New England" (1986)

In 1987, McEntire won the GRAMMY Award for Best Female Country Vocal Performance for this song. It was her first GRAMMY win. The music video was one of Reba's first to really show her dramatic actress side.

"Does He Love You" with Dolly Parton (2021)

Reba did this song and a music video for it in 1993 with Linda Davis. However, in 2021, she made music history when she redid the duet with country icon Dolly Parton. It was the first time the two country Queens recorded a song together. Their performance of the song was nominated for a GRAMMY for Best Country Duo/Group Performance in 2022. The version of the song with Davis won the GRAMMY award for Best Country Vocal Collaboration in 1994.

"Fancy" (1991)

This is Reba's biggest hit and her most talked about and dramatic music video. When Carrie Underwood scored her 15th number-one song on country radio with 2016's "Church Bells," she recalled that when the song came out, she believed it was sort of Reba's song.