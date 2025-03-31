Kelsea Ballerini: ‘One Of My Biggest Dreams’

Kelsea Ballerini was beside herself when she learned she was a nominee for the Academy of Country Music's Entertainer Of The Year award. It's the first time Kelsea has been nominated for EOTY for any award show.

She wrote on her Insta Stories, "I am absolutely speechless. Being nominated for ENTERTAINER OF THE FREAKING YEAR has been one of my biggest dreams and goals from the very start of this journey."

She added, "I feel so incredibly grateful, and I feel seen by the genre and community I love so dearly. This continues to feel like my ten-year town year, and I can't stop crying happy tears. Wow, wow, wow."

Other nominees for the ACM Entertainer of the Year trophy are Luke Combs, Cody Johnson, Jelly Roll, Chris Stapleton, Morgan Wallen, and Lainey Wilson, who won last year's top ACM EOTY honor.

The 2025 ACM Awards will be handed out on May 8. The show will stream live on Amazon Prime Video from the Ford Center in Frisco, Texas. Reba is this year's host.

Ballerini is on top of her game these days as she is simultaneously headlining her first tour and knocking it out of the park each week as a coach on NBC's The Voice.

Right now, Kelsea's schedule is as busy as it's ever been, but the country star told me not long ago about how she makes being crazy-busy work. She admitted, "It's hard. It's really hard, actually. I feel like I've learned over the last few years that it's really good for me to like, to get really busy and sprint and then have a week where I can just decompress and think about it."