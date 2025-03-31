This Day in Country History: March 31

March 31 has seen notable milestones in country music, including the 1949 release of Eddie Arnold's "Texarkana Baby," often credited as the first 45 rpm record issued in the U.S.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Noteworthy releases and achievements on March 31 include:

2012: Former First Lady Michelle Obama presented Taylor Swift with the Big Help award at Nickelodeon's 25th Annual Kids' Choice Awards in Los Angeles, California.

2018: Country icon turned pop star Taylor Swift made a surprise appearance at the iconic Bluebird Cafe in Nashville, Tennessee. She performed acoustic versions of her smash hits "Shake It Off" and "Love Story" with country songwriter Craig Wiseman.

Cultural Milestones

Country artists came together for a benefit, The Johnny Cash Show aired for the last time, and the Country Music Association Fest was canceled:

1971: The final show of The Johnny Cash Show was aired. It ran from 1969 to 1971 and featured numerous country artists, including Kris Kristofferson, Merle Haggard, and Tammy Wynette, and Neil Young, known for his sweet country rock.

2021: Florida Georgia Lines's Brian Kelly announced a new partnership with Warner Music Nashville, marking the first step in the country music hitmaker's career.

2021: Country stars Old Dominion, Brad Paisley, Ashley McBryde, and others performed at the All Together for Animals benefit concert. The event was streamed live, and the proceeds went to the Audubon Nature Institute and the Association of Zoos and Aquarium's efforts to support zoos and aquariums that suffered during the COVID-19 pandemic.

2021: More than two months before the festival's scheduled date, the CMA announced the cancellation of the annual CMA Fest due to COVID-19.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Memorable events on this day include the following:

2013: Country music crooner Lyle Lovett sang the national anthem at Dodgers Stadium in Los Angeles, California, before an opening day baseball game.

2017: Trace Adkins's released his Something's Going On album, featuring songs such as "Ain't Just the Whiskey Talking" and "If Only You Were Lonely."

Industry Changes and Challenges

March 31 events have had a lasting impact on country music and the music industry in general:

2007: Country singer Billy Joe Shaver was arrested after allegedly shooting a man outside a Texas bar. Supposedly, a drunk man wielding a knife followed Shaver and threatened him, so Shaver shot him in self-defense.

2021: Smithworks by Pernod Ricard announced a partnership with country superstar Blake Shelton to launch a new Smithworks Hard Seltzer Lemonade. Many musicians branch out into other industries for an extra income stream or brand recognition.