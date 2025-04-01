Backstage Country
$12M State Grant To Bring Clean Water to Gray’s Creek Schools in Hope Mills

Two Cumberland County schools will finally get clean drinking water thanks to a $12 million state grant. Since 2017, kids haven’t been able to use water fountains because of chemical contamination in…

Rebecca Allen
gray's creek water
Getty Images

Two Cumberland County schools will finally get clean drinking water thanks to a $12 million state grant. Since 2017, kids haven't been able to use water fountains because of chemical contamination in the water supply. 

The project will run water lines spanning 3.3 miles from Fayetteville Public Works Commission to Gray's Creek Elementary and Alderman Road Elementary schools. Work begins in September and should wrap up by June 2026. 

The schools had to turn off their water fountains after discovering harmful PFAS chemicals during testing. The nearby Chemours plant, just 4 miles away, was identified as the source of these cancer-causing chemicals. 

According to City View, crews will install 10,800 feet of 16-inch and 6,700 feet of 12-inch diameter lines running along N.C. 87. 

In the meantime, the Board of Commissioners gave the green light for PFAS-removal filters at both schools, which should be installed this summer. 

Gray's Creek
Rebecca AllenWriter
