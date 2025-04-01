2-Mile Stretch of Raeford Road in Fayetteville Set For Major Construction

A 2-mile section of Raeford Road, including this seven-lane portion (pictured) near Sandalwood Drive, will be upgraded to include raised medians, sidewalks and more pedestrian signals.

Another section of Raeford Road is set for a major overhaul as the N.C. Department of Transportation moves forward with a $48 million reconstruction project.

According to a news release from NCDOT, the work will cover a two-mile stretch between east of Bunce Road and Buckhead Creek, with construction expected to begin later this spring.

A key feature of the project is the installation of a raised median to improve safety. The design, known as a reduced conflict intersection, redirects drivers from side roads without traffic signals to make right turns. According to a 2023 NCDOT study, this type of intersection reduces serious crashes by 80 percent.

The project will also include replacing curbs, gutters, and drainage structures, relocating water and sewer lines, adding sidewalks and pedestrian signals, and widening sections of the roadway. Once completed in fall 2028, the corridor will resemble Skibo Road, with six lanes and raised medians.

Contractor Branch Civil Inc. will maintain at least four open lanes during the day, but nighttime closures are expected. Drivers should remain cautious and follow posted signs during construction.