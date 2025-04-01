Duke, Houston Ready for Huge Final Four Showdown Between Top Defenses

Cooper Flagg #2 of the Duke Blue Devils looks on against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the East Regional Elite Eight round of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at Prudential Center on March 29, 2025 in Newark, New Jersey.

No. 1 Duke (35-3) faces Houston (34-4) in a matchup of defensive giants at San Antonio's Alamodome on April 5 at 8:49 p.m. EST. The game brings together the nation's two toughest teams in the Final Four.

Both teams come in red-hot. Houston hasn't lost in 17 straight games - the longest current streak in college basketball. Duke isn't far behind with 15 wins in a row.

The numbers show two defensive juggernauts. Houston ranks first nationally, allowing just 88 points per 100 possessions. The Blue Devils sit fourth at 90.5 points given up. In a show of dominance, the Cougars have held opponents under 50 points nearly a dozen times this year.

The offensive side tells a different story. Duke's explosive offense tops Division I, putting up 130.1 points per 100 possessions. They showed this punch in their latest win, beating Alabama by 20 while shooting better than 50 percent.

These teams met last March — Duke squeaked out a 54-51 win in the South Regional semifinal. The Cougars return three starters from that game, with L.J. Cryer and Emanuel Sharp coming off a shutdown performance against Tennessee in the Elite Eight.

A young Blue Devils team now starts three freshmen. Rookie sensation Cooper Flagg puts up incredible stats — 18.9 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 4.2 assists per game. Guard Tyrese Proctor just scored 17 in their previous victory.