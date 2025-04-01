Lainey Wilson: How The Wedding Proposal Went Down

Lainey Wilson got engaged to her boyfriend Devlin "Duck" Hodges in February, but she has been incredibly busy being a country superstar and just returned from dates in Europe playing for sold-out crowds across the pond.

Back in the U.S. now, we celebrated with her at a double number-one song party near Nashville, and she shared with us how the wedding proposal came about. She said about that special day that Duck popped the question, "So, I had talked myself into thinking he was gonna do it that day, and I called my sister and said, 'I think he's gonna propose to me today," and she was like, 'I gotta go.' Then I talked myself out of it because I thought, 'Man, I sure would be upset if I talked myself into it and it didn't happen.'"

Lainey continued, "We had been wanting to see the George Jones estate for quite some time, and his buddy had it listed for sale, and we were at the Super Bowl the weekend before, and he was like, 'Hey, we need to go next week to go see the George Jones estate,' and we had planned a day with Madaline (her manager) and John, and we were gonna go just check it out and that way we could say, ' We've been to the George Jones estate.' And as we pulled up, I realized that there were different plans."

The country star smiled and gushed, "He had it all set up, he had the candles and the picture frames, and it could not have been more perfect."

As for planning the upcoming wedding, Wilson admits that it hasn't happened yet. She said, "We haven't even really started planning. We really need to sit down and make that a priority, but I'm sure it will be something that's just very simple, you know."

The ACM's reigning Entertainer of the Year's next plans involve touring the U.S. on her headling "Whirlwind Tour."