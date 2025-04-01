Backstage Country
LISTEN LIVE

Lainey Wilson: How The Wedding Proposal Went Down

Lainey Wilson got engaged to her boyfriend Devlin “Duck” Hodges in February, but she has been incredibly busy being a country superstar and just returned from dates in Europe playing…

Nancy Brooks // Country Writer, Beasley Media Group
Lainey Wilson wears gold, posing iwth Devlin Hodges in black.
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Lainey Wilson got engaged to her boyfriend Devlin "Duck" Hodges in February, but she has been incredibly busy being a country superstar and just returned from dates in Europe playing for sold-out crowds across the pond.

Back in the U.S. now, we celebrated with her at a double number-one song party near Nashville, and she shared with us how the wedding proposal came about. She said about that special day that Duck popped the question, "So, I had talked myself into thinking he was gonna do it that day, and I called my sister and said, 'I think he's gonna propose to me today," and she was like, 'I gotta go.' Then I talked myself out of it because I thought, 'Man, I sure would be upset if I talked myself into it and it didn't happen.'"

Lainey continued, "We had been wanting to see the George Jones estate for quite some time, and his buddy had it listed for sale, and we were at the Super Bowl the weekend before, and he was like, 'Hey, we need to go next week to go see the George Jones estate,' and we had planned a day with Madaline (her manager) and John, and we were gonna go just check it out and that way we could say, ' We've been to the George Jones estate.' And as we pulled up, I realized that there were different plans."

RELATED: 5 Pure Queens Of Country Music

The country star smiled and gushed, "He had it all set up, he had the candles and the picture frames, and it could not have been more perfect."

As for planning the upcoming wedding, Wilson admits that it hasn't happened yet. She said, "We haven't even really started planning. We really need to sit down and make that a priority, but I'm sure it will be something that's just very simple, you know."

The ACM's reigning Entertainer of the Year's next plans involve touring the U.S. on her headling "Whirlwind Tour."

Lainey Wilson's Remaining 2025 "Whirlwind" Tour Dates:


June 6 — Myrtle Beach, S.C. — Carolina Country Music Fest
June 20 — Wildwood, N.J. — Barefoot Country Music Fest
June 26 — Milwaukee, Wis. — Summerfest
June 27 — Cadott, Wis. — Country Fest
July 12 — Cavendish, PEI — Cavendish Beach Music Festival
Aug. 14 — Phoenix, Ariz. — Footprint Center
Aug. 15 — Albuquerque, N.M. — Isleta Amphitheater
Aug. 16 — Denver, Colo. — Ball Arena
Aug. 21 — Bend, Ore. — Hayden Homes Amphitheater
Aug. 22 — Sacramento, CA — Golden 1 Center
Aug. 23 — Los Angeles, CA — Kia Forum
Aug. 28 — Calgary, AB — Scotiabank Saddledome
Aug. 29 — Edmonton, AB — Rogers Place
Aug. 30 — Saskatoon, SK — SaskTel Centre
Sept. 11 — Baton Rouge, La. — Raising Cane’s River Center
Sept. 13 — Bossier City, La. — Brookshire Grocery Arena
Sept. 18 — Austin, Texas — Moody Center
Sept. 19 — Fort Worth, Texas — Dickies Arena
Sept. 20 — Houston, Texas — The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman
Sept. 25 — Toronto, ON — Budweiser Stage
Sept. 26 — Clarkston, Mich. — Pine Knob Music Theatre
Sept. 27 — Grand Rapids, Mich. — Van Andel Arena
Oct. 2 — Nashville, Tenn. — Bridgestone Arena
Oct. 3 — Noblesville, Ind. — Ruoff Music Center
Oct. 4 — Cleveland, Ohio — Blossom Music Center
Oct. 9 — Columbia, Md. — Merriweather Post Pavilion
Oct.10 — New York, N.Y. — Madison Square Garden
Oct. 11 — Mansfield, Mass. — Xfinity Center
Oct. 16 — St. Louis, Mo. — Hollywood Casio Amphitheatre
Oct. 17 — Rosemont, lll. —Allstate Arena
Oct. 18 — Saint Paul, Minn. — Xcel Energy Center
Oct. 24 — Knoxville, Tenn — Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center
Oct. 25 — Charlotte, N.C. — Spectrum Center
Nov. 7 — Tampa, Fla. — Amalie Arena
Nov. 8 — Orlando, Fla. — Kia Center

Lainey Wilson
Nancy Brooks // Country Writer, Beasley Media GroupWriter
Nancy Brooks has been working in the country music industry for almost 30 years. She has interviewed pretty much any country star you can think of. In the late 1990s, she started working with Dolly Parton. And yes, Nancy reports that Parton is as sweet as you would think. She loves her life in country music and has been backstage at every CMA Awards show since the late 1990s. Many of her stories are from her one-on-one interviews. She was there at the beginning of the incredible careers of many music superstars today, including Taylor Swift, Shania Twain, and Blake Shelton, and has interviewed them multiple times throughout the years.
Related Stories
Dolly Parton: ‘I’ve Got Plenty Of Work To Do’
MusicDolly Parton: ‘I’ve Got Plenty Of Work To Do’Nancy Brooks // Country Writer, Beasley Media Group
Miranda Lambert poses on a red carpet in 2015.
MusicMiranda Lambert: What She Learned 10 Years AgoNancy Brooks // Country Writer, Beasley Media Group
Blake Shelton And Gwen Stefani Do Some Fishing
MusicBlake Shelton And Gwen Stefani Do Some FishingNancy Brooks // Country Writer, Beasley Media Group
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect