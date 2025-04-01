Backstage Country
Miranda Lambert: What She Learned 10 Years Ago

Miranda Lambert has been in the music business and has been a country star now for 20 years. It's hard to believe that time has gone by so fast. In…

Miranda Lambert poses on a red carpet in 2015.
Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Miranda Lambert has been in the music business and has been a country star now for 20 years. It's hard to believe that time has gone by so fast.

In my many interviews with Miranda over the years, she told me in an early one what she learned after having been in the business for 10 years. The younger Lambert told me, "I think I know myself way better than I did 10 years ago. But I think in 10 years, I will say, GOSH, I know myself way better than I did 10 years ago. You just learn so much about who you are in life. Experience does that for you. The unknown is what also makes for good stories and songwriting and for more experiences to come that teach you lessons."

She added, "It's like, we learn from your mistakes for sure (laughs) and then you write about them."

When it comes to working hard, the superstar is at the top of her country music class, putting in countless hours in the studio when she records an album and touring endlessly.

In an interview a while back, Miranda told me she sees her job of stepping on stage each night to play for her rabid fanbase as helping people forget their worries for a while. She said, "People don’t want to think about it. That’s what entertainment is for. You don’t go to a movie because you want to sit there through the whole thing and think about everything horrible in your life. You go so you can get your mind off of it."

She added, "I think people come to concerts because they want to cut loose for two hours of their life and drink a beer and listen to music and just be out of the problems because they have to deal with that seven days a week. And my job is to try to make people have fun and not think about that stuff."

Lambert will be opening various dates on Morgan Wallen's "I'm The Problem" stadium tour this summer. She's on board to open shows for Morgan in Wisconsin, Florida, and more.

Miranda Lambert
