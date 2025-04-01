Netflix and Greta Gerwig’s ‘Narnia’ Reboot to Recast Liam Neeson’s Aslan

Fans of The Chronicles of Narnia series have been eagerly anticipating Netflix and Greta Gerwig’s live-action reboot of the beloved fantasy books. Gerwig, who is behind the critically and commercially successful Barbie, has been tapped to direct the highly anticipated adaptation.



Now, there’s some important news about the reboot, but it's something that might disappoint some fans: The adaptation will recast Aslan, the iconic lion who was famously voiced by Liam Neeson.

Narnia Reboot Recasting Aslan: A Bold New Direction

According to Nexus Point News (via Movie Web), Netflix and Gerwig are reportedly in talks with another iconic actor to star as Aslan. Meryl Streep is rumored to take the reins from Neeson (what a worthy recast!). Aside from the Mamma Mia! actress, Daniel Craig and Charli XCX are also rumored to have a part in the upcoming seven-film franchise.

CBR reported that Charli XCX is being considered for the role of Jadis, the White Witch (famously portrayed by the amazing Tilda Swinton in previous films), while Daniel Craig is supposedly being offered the role of Andrew Ketterley, another antagonist and the eccentric uncle of Digory Kirke. The first movie will adapt the sixth book, The Magician’s Nephew, which explores Digory Kirke (aka the Professor’s) childhood and the creation of Narnia. While it’s the sixth book in the series, chronologically, it’s the first—making Gerwig and Netflix’s decision to adapt it first more logical.

So far, there has been no official confirmation from Netflix or Gerwig yet about the cast.

If Streep finalized a deal with Netflix to appear in the Narnia reboot, it would land her a franchise role for the upcoming years since the streaming giant is planning to adapt the entire book series.

Will Saoirse Ronan Join Gerwig’s Narnia?

Another famous actor whose name seems to be attached to the reboot is Saoirse Ronan, a frequent collaborator of Gerwig. Ronan clarified the casting rumors via Deadline. The Little Women actress said, “I mean, there isn’t, like, no truth to it. She hasn’t asked me yet. She’s writing it.”

She added, “But we have the kind of relationship where I just sort of go to her and I say, ‘So I’ll be in this, just so you know.’ And she takes some time to think about it and then she goes, ‘OK.’ But she honestly hasn’t asked me about Narnia — I think she’s so wrapped up in writing it right now.”