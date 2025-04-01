United Way Dine and Donate at Bubba’s 33 on April 2

You can dine out this Wednesday at Bubba’s 33 and help the United Way!

On Wednesday, April 2, bring yourself along with family and friends to the United Way Dine and Donate for Over the Edge.

This first-ever event will be held at Bubba's 33 in Westwood Shopping Center, one of Fayetteville's most popular restaurants for food, food and festive occasions.

For more information, click here.

Between 11:00 a.m. and 9:00 p.m., when you order a delicious meal from the huge Bubba's 33 menu, tell your server "Over the Edge" and 10% of your total purchase will be donated to the United Way of Cumberland County and their 2025 Over the Edge fundraiser.

In advance, thank you for supporting the United Way of Cumberland County and its mission to strengthen our community.

Please share details of this great event with your family, friends and coworkers.

Let's all join hands and make a positive impact in Cumberland County.

Bubba's 33 is located at 500 Westwood Shopping Center in Fayetteville, North Carolina 28314