Backstage Country
LISTEN LIVE

United Way Dine and Donate at Bubba’s 33 on April 2

On Wednesday, April 2, bring yourself along with family and friends to the United Way Dine and Donate for Over the Edge. This first-ever event will be held at Bubba’s…

Don Chase
united way bubba's 33

You can dine out this Wednesday at Bubba’s 33 and help the United Way!

Getty Images

On Wednesday, April 2, bring yourself along with family and friends to the United Way Dine and Donate for Over the Edge.

This first-ever event will be held at Bubba's 33 in Westwood Shopping Center, one of Fayetteville's most popular restaurants for food, food and festive occasions.

For more information, click here.

Between 11:00 a.m. and 9:00 p.m., when you order a delicious meal from the huge Bubba's 33 menu, tell your server "Over the Edge" and 10% of your total purchase will be donated to the United Way of Cumberland County and their 2025 Over the Edge fundraiser.

In advance, thank you for supporting the United Way of Cumberland County and its mission to strengthen our community.

Please share details of this great event with your family, friends and coworkers.

Let's all join hands and make a positive impact in Cumberland County.

Bubba's 33 is located at 500 Westwood Shopping Center in Fayetteville, North Carolina 28314

For more information on Over the Edge 2025, click here.

United Way of Cumberland County
Don ChaseWriter
Don Chase is living out his dreams, anchoring The Big Wake-Up with Don Chase & Sarah weekday mornings on KML. With over 35 years with Beasley Media, Don believes that the best is yet to come. The unofficial Mayor of Fayetteville radio, Don Chase writes about Fayetteville and North Carolina news, as well as entertaining perspectives on music, culture and more.
Related Stories
Fayetteville Woodpeckers Segra Stadium
Local NewsWoodpeckers Home Opener Highlights Fayetteville Weekend AheadJennifer Eggleston
Kelvin Sampson: From Lumbee Tribe to NCAA Tournament Success
SportsKelvin Sampson: From Lumbee Tribe to NCAA Tournament SuccessRebecca Allen
North Carolina’s First Women’s College: Floral College (1841-1961)
Local NewsNorth Carolina’s First Women’s College: Floral College (1841-1961)Rebecca Allen
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect