Woodpeckers Home Opener Highlights Fayetteville Weekend Ahead

Fayetteville has exciting events this weekend, from baseball's return to Segra Stadium to live music and stand-up comedy. You can celebrate Opening Night with the Fayetteville Woodpeckers, enjoy soulful performances, or experience the dreamy folk sounds of Surfing for Daisy.

Segra Stadium, 460 Hay St., Fayetteville Cost: Tickets start at $14

Baseball season kicks off for the Fayetteville Woodpeckers with an exciting Opening Day matchup against Lynchburg, featuring post-game fireworks and a magnet schedule giveaway for the first 2,000 fans, courtesy of Governor's Institute. If you arrive early, you can also score a limited-edition chenille cap from Blue Diamond Transportation. The fun continues on Sunday Funday, where kids can run the bases, and families can play catch on the field. Special family four-packs offer a great deal on tickets and concessions. Don't miss Bunker's sixth birthday celebration, with festivities throughout the ballpark.

Sunrise Theater, 250 NW Broad St., Southern Pines, North Carolina Cost: Free

Surfing for Daisy returns to North Carolina for the second annual Herb Cameron Music Festival, bringing their unique blend of dreamy folk to the stage. Originating from a beachside porch in Asbury Park, the band is a family of old and new musicians who pour their hearts into every performance. Their music explores themes of love, introspection, and the complexities of everyday life, creating an experience that lingers long after the last note.

Veterans of Foreign Wars Post, 116 Chance St., Fayetteville Cost: Tickets $41.93

Experience an unforgettable night of Southern Soul music with the "Southern Soul Comfort Tour." Featuring live performances from Charmeka Joquelle from King George's hit single "Grown Man," "Juke Joint Woman" singer Tha Big Dude , Ja' Riques, known for "Cougar Candy," Tamekia La'Shonda, and DJ Swoop. Attendees must be 21 and over, and seating is limited. This event promises an intimate, soulful evening filled with powerful vocals and electrifying performances.

Other Events

Fayetteville offers a variety of entertainment options this weekend, with events featuring live music, thrilling sports action, and stand-up comedy. You can enjoy an outdoor concert, cheer on the home team at the ice rink, or catch a night of comedy at the theater. With performances, celebrations, and fan appreciation nights, there's something for everyone to experience: