Jason and Kylie Kelce Welcome Fourth Daughter

Jason Kelce and Kylie Kelce attend Chris Stapleton’s Performance Live From The Fillmore New Orleans in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Former Eagles star Jason Kelce and his wife, Kylie, have added to their family. Baby Finnley Anne Kelce arrived on March 30, 2025, bringing joy to their now family of six.

On April 1, the happy parents shared photos of their newest addition on social media, writing, “Whoop, there she is!”

Little Finnley joins big sisters – energetic Wyatt (5), cheerful Elliotte (4), and sweet Bennett (2). The family shared their pregnancy news last November with a photo of their girls wearing matching shirts.

“It’s not my decision…whatever Kylie’s comfortable with,” Jason Kelce told Sports Illustrated in July 2023 when asked about expanding their family.

Finley had her first public appearance on her dad and uncle Travis’s Wednesday (4/2) episode of the New Heights podcast. Travis asked his niece,” You happy to be out?” Dad chimed in with, “How was Kylie’s uterus?”