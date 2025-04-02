Jason Momoa on ‘Dune 3’: ‘I’m Making a Comeback!’ — Despite His Character’s Death

When Dune concluded, many fans were left in shock after the heroic death of Duncan Idaho, played by Jason Momoa (especially those who haven’t read the books yet, including us). I mean, someone with star power like Momoa—you’d want them alive to bring in the fans for the succeeding films.

Fortunately (and this is why you should read books, people!), Momoa is set to return for Dune 3, despite Idaho’s demise in the first film. Momoa, ever the charismatic teddy bear of a man, shared his excitement in a recent appearance on TODAY and announced that he’s coming back to fight giant sandworms and become an important figure again in the apocalyptic holy war.

Jason Momoa: “I’m Making a Comeback!”

Momoa’s character, Duncan Idaho, is the swordmaster of House Atreides and one of Paul Atreides’ mentors. Paul, played by Timothée Chalamet, is the heir to House Atreides and the enemy of House Harkonnen. He sacrificed himself in the first movie so Paul and his mother, Lady Jessica (played by Rebecca Ferguson), could escape Harkonnen’s plan to overtake them.

In the books, Duncan comes back as a clone. TODAY host Craig Melvin asked Jason Momoa if this is the same plan for his return. Momoa replied, “Well, I’m not sure if I’m going to get in trouble or not, but it’s the same thing as Game of Thrones, you know what I mean? If you didn’t read the books, it’s not my fault, right? Yeah, there’s going to be… I’m going to be coming back.”

Dune: Messiah

As reported by Entertainment Weekly, director Denis Villeneuve said he wanted to make three Dune films. Villeneuve stated, “I always envisioned three movies. It's not that I want to do a franchise, but this is Dune, and Dune is a huge story. In order to honor it, I think you would need at least three movies. That would be the dream. To follow Paul Atreides and his full arc would be nice.”

The third Dune movie will reportedly follow the story of the second novel, Dune: Messiah, which is only fitting given the build-up to Paul Atreides’ character as the “Lisan al Gaib”—a messianic figure.