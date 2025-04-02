Jordan Davis Announces New Headlining Tour, New Song

Jordan Davis has announced his 2025 "Ain’t Enough Road Tour." The nationwide tour kicks off Thursday, September 11, in Greater Palm Springs, Calif. at Acrisure Arena, with additional stops in Los Angeles, New York, Phoenix, St. Louis, Rosemont, Savannah, and more before wrapping up on Saturday, October 25 in Estero, Fla. at Hertz Arena.

Mitchell Tenpenny and Vincent Mason will join Davis on all upcoming tour stops.

Tickets will be available starting today (4/2) with various presales. The general on-sale will begin Friday, April 4, at 10 am local time at JordanDavisOfficial.com.

Jordan announced the tour in a video featuring special surprise cameos by sports legends Peyton Manning and Jim Nantz and his fellow tour mates. The video is a comical take on just what type of tour the CMA and ACM award-winning star should be doing.

In addition to the tour announcement, Davis recently released his new single, "Bar None," off his forthcoming next album expected later this year.

Produced by Paul DiGiovanni and written by Hunter Phelps, Lydia Vaughn, and Ben Johns, "Bar None" follows his latest No. 1 single, "I Ain’t Sayin,'" which earned eight weeks at No. 1 in the UK and marked both Jordan's first single off the new album and his first No. 1 off his new album both in the US and UK.

The new album is the follow-up to Davis’ Platinum-selling breakthrough album Bluebird Days, which produced four consecutive No. 1 singles ("What My World Spins Around," "Tucson Too Late," "Buy Dirt," and "Next Thing You Know") and two Song of the Year winning song titles "Next Thing You Know" (ACM) and "Buy Dirt" (CMA and NSAI) off of one album - the first artist in history to ever do that.

Jordan Davis' 'Ain't Enough Road Tour':

Thu Sep 11 – Greater Palm Springs, CA – Acrisure Arena

Fri Sep 12 – Concord, CA – Toyota Pavilion at Concord

Thu Sep 18 – Los Angeles, CA – Greek Theatre

Fri Sep 19 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre

Sat Sep 20 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater

Wed Sep 24 – Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre^

Fri Sep 26 – Independence, MO – Cable Dahmer Arena

Sat Sep 27 – St. Louis, MO – Chaifetz Arena

Thu Oct 02 – New York, NY – Radio City Music Hall

Fri Oct 03 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Thu Oct 09 – Lincoln, NE – Pinnacle Bank Arena

Fri Oct 10 – Rosemont, IL – Allstate Arena

Sat Oct 11 – Milwaukee, WI – BMO Pavilion

Thu Oct 16 – Dayton, OH – Wright State University Nutter Center

Fri Oct 17 – Hershey, PA – Giant Center

Thu Oct 23 – Duluth, GA – Gas South Arena

Fri Oct 24 – Savannah, GA – Enmarket Arena

Sat Oct 25 – Estero, FL – Hertz Arena*