This Day in Country History: April 2

April 2 has seen memorable and significant country music events and performances, including Thomas Rett winning two awards, Dolly Parton releasing her 11th studio album, and Johnny Cash recording one of his most famous songs.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Notable song releases and milestones on April 2 include the following:

1956: The legendary Johnny Cash recorded his hit song "I Walk the Line" at Sun Studio in Memphis, Tennessee. It was his first No. 1 single and sold millions of copies.

The legendary Johnny Cash recorded his hit song "I Walk the Line" at Sun Studio in Memphis, Tennessee. It was his first No. 1 single and sold millions of copies. 1973: Dolly Parton released her 11th studio album, My Tennessee Mountain Home, with songs such as "Daddy's Working Boots" and "Old Black Kettle." The album cover featured a picture of the house where she grew up in Sevierville, Tennessee.

Dolly Parton released her 11th studio album, My Tennessee Mountain Home, with songs such as "Daddy's Working Boots" and "Old Black Kettle." The album cover featured a picture of the house where she grew up in Sevierville, Tennessee. 2024: Country music megastar Morgan Wallen announced his one-night-only show at Thunder Ridge Nature Arena in Ridgedale, Missouri, scheduled for May 25.

Cultural Milestones

The birth of superstar Emmylou Harris is just one cause for celebration on April 2:

1947: Emmylou Harris was born in Birmingham, Alabama. With her signature sultry voice, dynamic guitar playing, and related lyrics, Harris is one of country music's greatest stars and influencers.

Emmylou Harris was born in Birmingham, Alabama. With her signature sultry voice, dynamic guitar playing, and related lyrics, Harris is one of country music's greatest stars and influencers. 2017: At the Academy of Country Music Awards, country star Thomas Rhett won Male Vocalist of the Year. He also claimed Song of the Year for "Die a Happy Man."

At the Academy of Country Music Awards, country star Thomas Rhett won Male Vocalist of the Year. He also claimed Song of the Year for "Die a Happy Man." 2022: One of country music's biggest festivals, Country Thunder Arizona, was held in Florence, Arizona. Big names who performed at the desert show included Blake Shelton, Morgan Wallen, Florida Georgia Line, and Riley Green.

Notable Recordings and Performances

These are some unforgettable performances and recordings from April 2:

1989: Country queen Reba McEntire started recording her album Reba Live at the McCallum Theatre in Palm Desert, California. This was her first and only live album.

Country queen Reba McEntire started recording her album Reba Live at the McCallum Theatre in Palm Desert, California. This was her first and only live album. 2018: Country music legend Clay Walker sang the national anthem at the Houston Astros vs. Baltimore Orioles baseball game at Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas.

Country music legend Clay Walker sang the national anthem at the Houston Astros vs. Baltimore Orioles baseball game at Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas. 2022: Boots in the Park was held at the gorgeous outdoor Waterfront Park in San Diego, California. Featured greats at the country music festival included Blake Shelton, Brett Young, and Carly Pearce.

Industry Changes and Challenges

Political turmoil and substance abuse can challenge the country music industry:

2002: Singer Marty Stuart was arrested and charged with drunken driving in Hendersonville, Tennessee. His charges were later dismissed because the judge said there wasn't probable cause to stop his car, but he lost his driver's license because he refused to take a blood-alcohol test.

Singer Marty Stuart was arrested and charged with drunken driving in Hendersonville, Tennessee. His charges were later dismissed because the judge said there wasn't probable cause to stop his car, but he lost his driver's license because he refused to take a blood-alcohol test. 2014: Lady Antebellum received the Grammys On The Hill Recording Artists' Coalition Award. In 2020, Lady Antebellum changed their name to Lady A after protests of racism and police violence, as many thought their name romanticized the slavery pre-Civil War era.