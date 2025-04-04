Backstage Country
Kane Brown: ‘I Didn’t Know If I Wanted To Be In Music’

Kane Brown has made quite a name for himself in country music, selling out arenas all over the country on his “The High Road Tour,” winning awards, and representing country…

Kane Brown wears a white sweater with red flowers on it.
Kane Brown has made quite a name for himself in country music, selling out arenas all over the country on his "The High Road Tour," winning awards, and representing country music on various shows on TV.

In an early interview with Kane, the young singer told me, he wasn't the music person in his family. He said, "Growing up, I didn't know if I wanted to be in music. My little brother was the music person. Kiss posters all over his wall and stuff like that. Played guitar. Played drums. We could never afford the instruments, so he would get them for his birthday from a friend or something."

The country star explained that's why he loves giving musical instruments to kids. He told me, "So now, just to be able to go to a school and then be able to give kids instruments to learn … I feel like it means the world to the kids that want to learn. Plus, they get to put their craft into music and get to help people, and hopefully get to follow their dreams and do what we're doing today and help people on this platform."

Brown is currently on his "The High Road Tour" and he took a minute to show CMT what he just had to have out on the road with him when he travels the country.

He first showed off his backstage beer pong court. Kane said, showing the table, "We have this replica of the basketball court at my house. This is where I take everybody's money before I go on stage, and I get my confidence up. I'm pretty nasty, you've got to ask Post Malone and (Jason) Aldean."

Brown then moved to his show clothes, saying, "So here we have my wardrobe closet. I should use it better, but these are things that I've already worn on stage." He opened a drawer and said, "And here you've got - I wear a lot of undershirts on stage, and sometimes I sign 'em and throw them out (to the crowd)."

Kane also showed what he does to keep his voice in shape, saying, "These are voice straws, so you put them in water. You basically blow through it and make a bunch of sounds, and it warms it (his voice) up pretty quick."

See all of Brown's "The High Road Tour" dates here.

Nancy Brooks // Country Writer, Beasley Media GroupWriter
Nancy Brooks has been working in the country music industry for almost 30 years. She has interviewed pretty much any country star you can think of. In the late 1990s, she started working with Dolly Parton. And yes, Nancy reports that Parton is as sweet as you would think. She loves her life in country music and has been backstage at every CMA Awards show since the late 1990s. Many of her stories are from her one-on-one interviews. She was there at the beginning of the incredible careers of many music superstars today, including Taylor Swift, Shania Twain, and Blake Shelton, and has interviewed them multiple times throughout the years.
