2025 Masters Round 1 and 2 Groupings and Tee Times Announced

The field is set for the 2025 Masters Tournament, as now we have the Masters Round 1 and 2 groupings and tee times, with golf's first Major of the year teeing off Thursday.

The defending champion Scottie Scheffler will start the defense of his title at 10:15 a.m. on Thursday, with Justin Thomas and amateur Jose Luis Ballester of Spain joining him on the course.

Play begins with the traditional honorary starters teeing off at 7:25 a.m. Thursday, as Gary Player, Jack Nicklaus and Tom Watson will hold the honors again this year.

Legendary golfer Bernhard Langer of Germany, playing in his 41st and final Masters, will tee off at 8:35 a.m., with Will Zalatoris and amateur Noah Kent.

The afternoon groupings are loaded, with the 1:12 p.m. group featuring Rory McIlroy, Ludvig Aberg and Akshay Bhatia.

That group is followed by Hideki Matsuyama, Bryson DeChambeau and Shane Lowry.

The first official group of the day will be just a pairing, with Davis Riley and Patton Kizzire going out at 7:40 a.m. And the final group of the day on Thursday will be Sahith Theegala, Sepp Straka and Sam Burns at 1:45 p.m.

Friday's groupings are all the same, but times will flip, as noted below.

Here's a look at the Masters Round 1 and 2 groupings and tee time, with Friday start times noted in parentheses below each grouping:

7:40 a.m.

Davis Riley

Patton Kizzire

10:48 a.m. Friday

7:51 a.m.

Kevin Yu (Chinese Taipei)

Jhonattan Vegas (Venezuela)

Nicolai Hojgaard (Denmark)

10:59 a.m. Friday

8:02 a.m.

Mike Weir (Canada)

Michael Kim

Cameron Young

11:10 a.m. Friday

8:13 a.m.

Zach Johnson

Joe Highsmith

Chris Kirk

11:21 a.m. Friday

8:24 a.m.

Danny Willett (England)

Nicolas Echavarria (Colombia)

Davis Thompson

11:38 a.m. Friday

8:35 a.m.

Bernhard Langer (Germany)

Will Zalatoris

Noah Kent (amateur)

11:49 a.m. Friday

8:52 a.m.

Cameron Smith (Australia)

J.T. Poston

Aaron Rai (England)

12 p.m. Friday

9:03 a.m.

Fred Couples

Harris English

Taylor Pendrith (Canada)

12:11 p.m. Friday

9:14 a.m.

Corey Conners (Canada)

Brian Harman

Stephan Jaeger (Germany)

12:22 p.m. Friday

9:25 a.m.

Patrick Reed

Max Greyserman

Byeong Hun An (Korea)

12:33 p.m. Friday

9:36 a.m.

Robert MacIntyre (Scotland)

Billy Horschel

Nick Dunlap

12:50 p.m. Friday

9:47 a.m.

Collin Morikawa

Joaquin Niemann (Chile)

Min Woo Lee (Australia)

1:01 p.m. Friday

9:58 a.m.

Phil Mickelson

Jason Day (Australia)

Keegan Bradley

1:12 p.m. Friday

10:15 a.m.

Scottie Scheffler

Justin Thomas

Jose Luis Ballester (Spain, amateur)

1:23 p.m. Friday

10:26 a.m.

Jordan Spieth

Tom Kim (Korea)

Tyrrell Hatton (England)

1:34 p.m. Friday

10:37 a.m.

Tony Finau

Maverick McNealy

Thomas Detry (Belgium)

1:45 p.m. Friday

10:48 a.m.

Cameron Davis (Australia)

Rafael Campos (Puerto Rico)

Austin Eckroat

7:40 a.m. Friday

10:59 a.m.

Angel Cabrera (Argentina)

Laurie Canter (England)

Adam Schenk

7:51 a.m. Friday

11:10 a.m.

Jose Maria Olazabal (Spain)

Thriston Lawrence (S. Africa)

Brian Campbell

8:02 a.m. Friday

11:21 a.m.

Bubba Watson

Matthieu Pavon (France)

Evan Beck (amateur)

8:13 a.m. Friday

11:38 a.m.

Tom Hoge

Matt McCarty

Christiaan Bezuidenhout (S. Africa)

8:24 a.m. Friday

11:49 a.m.

Charl Schwartzel (S. Africa)

Denny McCarthy

Hiroshi Tai (Singapore, amateur)

8:35 a.m. Friday

12 p.m.

Max Homa

Justin Rose (England)

J.J. Spaun

8:52 a.m. Friday

12:11 p.m.

Dustin Johnson

Nick Taylor (Canada)

Justin Hastings (Cayman Islands, amateur)

9:03 a.m. Friday

12:22 p.m.

Sergio Garcia (Spain)

Lucas Glover

Daniel Berger

9:14 a.m. Friday

12:33 p.m.

Patrick Cantlay

Rasmus Hojgaard (Denmark)

Matt Fitzpatrick (England)

9:25 a.m. Friday

12:50 p.m.

Brooks Koepka

Russell Henley

Sungjae Im (Korea)

9:36 a.m. Friday

1:01 p.m.

Adam Scott (Australia)

Xander Schauffele

Viktor Hovland (Norway)

9:47 a.m. Friday

1:12 p.m.

Rory McIlroy (N. Ireland)

Ludvig Aberg (Sweden)

Akshay Bhatia

9:58 a.m. Friday

1:23 p.m.

Hideki Matsuyama (Japan)

Bryson DeChambeau

Shane Lowry (Ireland)

10:15 a.m. Friday

1:34 p.m.

Jon Rahm (Spain)

Wyndham Clark

Tommy Fleetwood (England)

10:26 a.m. Friday

1:45 p.m.