2025 Masters Round 1 and 2 Groupings and Tee Times Announced
The field is set for the 2025 Masters Tournament, as now we have the Masters Round 1 and 2 groupings and tee times, with golf's first Major of the year teeing off Thursday.
The defending champion Scottie Scheffler will start the defense of his title at 10:15 a.m. on Thursday, with Justin Thomas and amateur Jose Luis Ballester of Spain joining him on the course.
Play begins with the traditional honorary starters teeing off at 7:25 a.m. Thursday, as Gary Player, Jack Nicklaus and Tom Watson will hold the honors again this year.
Legendary golfer Bernhard Langer of Germany, playing in his 41st and final Masters, will tee off at 8:35 a.m., with Will Zalatoris and amateur Noah Kent.
The afternoon groupings are loaded, with the 1:12 p.m. group featuring Rory McIlroy, Ludvig Aberg and Akshay Bhatia.
That group is followed by Hideki Matsuyama, Bryson DeChambeau and Shane Lowry.
The first official group of the day will be just a pairing, with Davis Riley and Patton Kizzire going out at 7:40 a.m. And the final group of the day on Thursday will be Sahith Theegala, Sepp Straka and Sam Burns at 1:45 p.m.
Friday's groupings are all the same, but times will flip, as noted below.
Here's a look at the Masters Round 1 and 2 groupings and tee time, with Friday start times noted in parentheses below each grouping:
7:40 a.m.
- Davis Riley
- Patton Kizzire
- 10:48 a.m. Friday
7:51 a.m.
- Kevin Yu (Chinese Taipei)
- Jhonattan Vegas (Venezuela)
- Nicolai Hojgaard (Denmark)
- 10:59 a.m. Friday
8:02 a.m.
- Mike Weir (Canada)
- Michael Kim
- Cameron Young
- 11:10 a.m. Friday
8:13 a.m.
- Zach Johnson
- Joe Highsmith
- Chris Kirk
- 11:21 a.m. Friday
8:24 a.m.
- Danny Willett (England)
- Nicolas Echavarria (Colombia)
- Davis Thompson
- 11:38 a.m. Friday
8:35 a.m.
- Bernhard Langer (Germany)
- Will Zalatoris
- Noah Kent (amateur)
- 11:49 a.m. Friday
8:52 a.m.
- Cameron Smith (Australia)
- J.T. Poston
- Aaron Rai (England)
- 12 p.m. Friday
9:03 a.m.
- Fred Couples
- Harris English
- Taylor Pendrith (Canada)
- 12:11 p.m. Friday
9:14 a.m.
- Corey Conners (Canada)
- Brian Harman
- Stephan Jaeger (Germany)
- 12:22 p.m. Friday
9:25 a.m.
- Patrick Reed
- Max Greyserman
- Byeong Hun An (Korea)
- 12:33 p.m. Friday
9:36 a.m.
- Robert MacIntyre (Scotland)
- Billy Horschel
- Nick Dunlap
- 12:50 p.m. Friday
9:47 a.m.
- Collin Morikawa
- Joaquin Niemann (Chile)
- Min Woo Lee (Australia)
- 1:01 p.m. Friday
9:58 a.m.
- Phil Mickelson
- Jason Day (Australia)
- Keegan Bradley
- 1:12 p.m. Friday
10:15 a.m.
- Scottie Scheffler
- Justin Thomas
- Jose Luis Ballester (Spain, amateur)
- 1:23 p.m. Friday
10:26 a.m.
- Jordan Spieth
- Tom Kim (Korea)
- Tyrrell Hatton (England)
- 1:34 p.m. Friday
10:37 a.m.
- Tony Finau
- Maverick McNealy
- Thomas Detry (Belgium)
- 1:45 p.m. Friday
10:48 a.m.
- Cameron Davis (Australia)
- Rafael Campos (Puerto Rico)
- Austin Eckroat
- 7:40 a.m. Friday
10:59 a.m.
- Angel Cabrera (Argentina)
- Laurie Canter (England)
- Adam Schenk
- 7:51 a.m. Friday
11:10 a.m.
- Jose Maria Olazabal (Spain)
- Thriston Lawrence (S. Africa)
- Brian Campbell
- 8:02 a.m. Friday
11:21 a.m.
- Bubba Watson
- Matthieu Pavon (France)
- Evan Beck (amateur)
- 8:13 a.m. Friday
11:38 a.m.
- Tom Hoge
- Matt McCarty
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout (S. Africa)
- 8:24 a.m. Friday
11:49 a.m.
- Charl Schwartzel (S. Africa)
- Denny McCarthy
- Hiroshi Tai (Singapore, amateur)
- 8:35 a.m. Friday
12 p.m.
- Max Homa
- Justin Rose (England)
- J.J. Spaun
- 8:52 a.m. Friday
12:11 p.m.
- Dustin Johnson
- Nick Taylor (Canada)
- Justin Hastings (Cayman Islands, amateur)
- 9:03 a.m. Friday
12:22 p.m.
- Sergio Garcia (Spain)
- Lucas Glover
- Daniel Berger
- 9:14 a.m. Friday
12:33 p.m.
- Patrick Cantlay
- Rasmus Hojgaard (Denmark)
- Matt Fitzpatrick (England)
- 9:25 a.m. Friday
12:50 p.m.
- Brooks Koepka
- Russell Henley
- Sungjae Im (Korea)
- 9:36 a.m. Friday
1:01 p.m.
- Adam Scott (Australia)
- Xander Schauffele
- Viktor Hovland (Norway)
- 9:47 a.m. Friday
1:12 p.m.
- Rory McIlroy (N. Ireland)
- Ludvig Aberg (Sweden)
- Akshay Bhatia
- 9:58 a.m. Friday
1:23 p.m.
- Hideki Matsuyama (Japan)
- Bryson DeChambeau
- Shane Lowry (Ireland)
- 10:15 a.m. Friday
1:34 p.m.
- Jon Rahm (Spain)
- Wyndham Clark
- Tommy Fleetwood (England)
- 10:26 a.m. Friday
1:45 p.m.
- Sahith Theegala
- Sepp Straka (Austria)
- Sam Burns
- 10:37 a.m. Friday