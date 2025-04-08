Backstage Country
Carthage Veteran Grabs $150,000 in Lottery Wins on 81st Birthday

Rebecca Allen
On April 1 luck struck twice for Carthage resident Dennis Parks. The 81-year-old military veteran won big — not once, but twice — pocketing $150,000 from two separate tickets. 

"It was just my day, I guess," Parks said in an NC Education Lottery statement. 

His winning streak started at the Greensboro claims office, where he picked up $50,000 from a Merry Multiplier scratch-off. While there, his daughter surprised him with a Carolina Keno ticket for his 81st birthday. 

That birthday gift turned golden when all 10 numbers matched in the 10 Spot game, adding another $100,000. 

The final take-home amount from his Keno ticket came to $71,751 after taxes. Parks plans to clear some debts and take his loved ones on an Ohio adventure. 

If gambling is a problem, call the National Problem Gambling Helpline at 1-800-GAMBLER for help. 

