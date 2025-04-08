Carthage Veteran Grabs $150,000 in Lottery Wins on 81st Birthday

On April 1 luck struck twice for Carthage resident Dennis Parks. The 81-year-old military veteran won big — not once, but twice — pocketing $150,000 from two separate tickets.

"It was just my day, I guess," Parks said in an NC Education Lottery statement.

His winning streak started at the Greensboro claims office, where he picked up $50,000 from a Merry Multiplier scratch-off. While there, his daughter surprised him with a Carolina Keno ticket for his 81st birthday.

That birthday gift turned golden when all 10 numbers matched in the 10 Spot game, adding another $100,000.

The final take-home amount from his Keno ticket came to $71,751 after taxes. Parks plans to clear some debts and take his loved ones on an Ohio adventure.