Expect Loud Explosions From Fort Bragg: Artillery Training Throughout April

Artillery units started their live-fire practice at Fort Bragg on April 5, with drills continuing until April 16. Troops will fire Howitzers and HIMARS rockets during these sessions.

Operation Rolling Thunder brings the 10th Marines Field Artillery Regiment to the field for section tests and command drills. The 82nd Airborne's gun teams will join these month-long exercises.

"Although live-fire training can get very loud, it is critical to reinforce our defense capabilities and increase combat readiness," officials said in a news release to ABC11.

Strict rules now control when units can shoot. No groups bigger than a battalion can fire between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m. All shooting stops on Sundays from 10 a.m. to noon.

While night drills continue, they'll happen with less intensity. Military leaders stress these after-dark sessions matter for troop readiness.