GALOT Motorsports Park in Benson Gets Hot Rod Association as New Owners

Galot Motorsports Park has been host to several huge events, including the annual PDRA Drag Wars.

The International Hot Rod Association acquired GALOT Motorsports Park from the Wells family at the end of March. The deal brings a 9,000-seat racing facility into their rapidly expanding portfolio.

Located between major highways I-95 and I-40 in Benson, North Carolina, the former Dunn-Benson Dragstrip has seen major improvements. Earl Wells purchased the track in 2013. Following three years of extensive renovations, including giant HD screens, it reopened in 2016 as a modern racing complex.

“As we move on to new adventures, we hold onto the wonderful memories and friendships we've built along the way.” said Wells in a GALOT Motorsports Park Facebook post. “We wish the new ownership and everyone at Galot Motorsports Park the best as they continue to grow and shape the future of racing and motorsports in our community.”

Fans can watch races from luxury tower suites while tracking times on modern LED scoreboards. Those attending multiple-day events have access to 70 fully powered RV hookups.

The track is recognized as the flattest temperature-controlled racing surface in the world. Its innovative traction technology allows drivers to maximize performance, making it a premier destination for racing enthusiasts.

"We're excited to announce we have acquired this first-class racing facility," IHRA CEO Christian Byrd said in a IHRA release. "It is both racer and spectator-friendly track, and has proven to be a great host of special events. We look forward to adding more great events to the schedule."

Leading the operation, Byrd appointed Josh Peake as facility manager. Peake was promoted from his previous role as IHRA division director.