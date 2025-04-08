Backstage Country
LISTEN LIVE

Luke Bryan Adds Midwest Dates To His Farm Tour

Luke Bryan has added some dates in the Midwest for his 2025 Farm Tour, which has dates on the books out West. His current dates out West are: May 15…

Nancy Brooks // Country Writer, Beasley Media Group
Luke Bryan performs in a black jacket.
Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Luke Bryan has added some dates in the Midwest for his 2025 Farm Tour, which has dates on the books out West.

His current dates out West are:

May 15 Atwater, California (Merced County) The Castle Airport
May 16 Clovis, California (Fresno County) The Ponds at Harlan Ranch
May 17 Shafter, California (Kern County) Sillect Farms

Now Luke has added three new dates and he posted the news on Instagram.

The new 2025 Farm Tour dates are:

September 18 Brooklyn, Wisc. @ Klondike Farms
September 19 Prairie Grove, Ill. @ Berning Family Farms
September 20 Lansing, Mich. @ Kubiak Farm

Bryan wrote on Instagram, "Y’all thought we forgot about the Midwest? Not a chance. We’re bringing #FarmTour2025 to you this September! See y’all in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Michigan in the fall. Tickets go on sale Friday, April 11th at 8 am local time. Nut House, you can get your tickets now! #HeresToTheFarmer

See that post here.

RELATED: 5 All-Time Kings Of Country Music

The country star recently announced the full lineup for his Farm Tour taking place for the first time ever in California May 15-17. Tyler Hubbard, Rhett Akins, Dallas Davidson, and DJ Rock will appear on all shows. Chayce Beckham will be added to the lineup on May 15 & 16. Tickets for these dates are on sale now at LukeBryan.com.

Luke said in a statement about his latest Farm Tour, "With the Farm Tour being such a unique type of show in rural towns we have to be really intentional on where we go in order to have the best experience for the fans all while lifting up the farming community and what they do for our country. I have always wanted to raise awareness for the West Coast farmer, and I'm so excited to get to do that this year."

He adds, "Gonna be amazing."

The country superstar's Farm Tour partnerships have helped provide over nine million meals through programs that facilitate access to nutritious food for all people. He's also awarded 84 college scholarships to students in farming families since the tour's inception.

Luke Bryan
Nancy Brooks // Country Writer, Beasley Media GroupWriter
Nancy Brooks has been working in the country music industry for almost 30 years. She has interviewed pretty much any country star you can think of. In the late 1990s, she started working with Dolly Parton. And yes, Nancy reports that Parton is as sweet as you would think. She loves her life in country music and has been backstage at every CMA Awards show since the late 1990s. Many of her stories are from her one-on-one interviews. She was there at the beginning of the incredible careers of many music superstars today, including Taylor Swift, Shania Twain, and Blake Shelton, and has interviewed them multiple times throughout the years.
Related Stories
Tyler Hubbard Looks Up To The Skies For His Next Adventure
MusicTyler Hubbard Looks Up To The Skies For His Next AdventureNancy Brooks // Country Writer, Beasley Media Group
Lainey Wilson Stands Unnoticed On Nashville Street
MusicLainey Wilson Stands Unnoticed On Nashville StreetNancy Brooks // Country Writer, Beasley Media Group
Jelly Roll: ‘I Might Have Bitten Off More Than I Can Chew’
MusicJelly Roll: ‘I Might Have Bitten Off More Than I Can Chew’Nancy Brooks // Country Writer, Beasley Media Group
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect