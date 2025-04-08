Luke Bryan Adds Midwest Dates To His Farm Tour

Luke Bryan has added some dates in the Midwest for his 2025 Farm Tour, which has dates on the books out West.

May 15 Atwater, California (Merced County) The Castle Airport

May 16 Clovis, California (Fresno County) The Ponds at Harlan Ranch

May 17 Shafter, California (Kern County) Sillect Farms

Now Luke has added three new dates and he posted the news on Instagram.

September 18 Brooklyn, Wisc. @ Klondike Farms

September 19 Prairie Grove, Ill. @ Berning Family Farms

September 20 Lansing, Mich. @ Kubiak Farm

Bryan wrote on Instagram, "Y’all thought we forgot about the Midwest? Not a chance. We’re bringing #FarmTour2025 to you this September! See y’all in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Michigan in the fall. Tickets go on sale Friday, April 11th at 8 am local time. Nut House, you can get your tickets now! #HeresToTheFarmer

See that post here.

The country star recently announced the full lineup for his Farm Tour taking place for the first time ever in California May 15-17. Tyler Hubbard, Rhett Akins, Dallas Davidson, and DJ Rock will appear on all shows. Chayce Beckham will be added to the lineup on May 15 & 16. Tickets for these dates are on sale now at LukeBryan.com.

Luke said in a statement about his latest Farm Tour, "With the Farm Tour being such a unique type of show in rural towns we have to be really intentional on where we go in order to have the best experience for the fans all while lifting up the farming community and what they do for our country. I have always wanted to raise awareness for the West Coast farmer, and I'm so excited to get to do that this year."

He adds, "Gonna be amazing."