North Carolina Snaps Up 273 Acres for $6.15M to Grow Raven Rock State Park

Rebecca Allen
State officials just bought a massive chunk of Harnett County land, paying $6.15 million for 273 acres, which could make Raven Rock State Park larger.  

According to the Triangle Business Journal, The papers were signed March 20, 2025, transferring the deed from Chalybeate Properties LLC. 

This purchase pushes the park to nearly 5,000 acres. Last year, more than 377,000 people walked, hiked, and camped across 4,667 acres of park. 

You'll find the new section off River Road in Cokesbury. The land's RA-30 zoning means it could be used for houses or farms, but now it's set for preservation. 

Rebecca AllenWriter
