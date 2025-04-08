North Carolina Snaps Up 273 Acres for $6.15M to Grow Raven Rock State Park

State officials just bought a massive chunk of Harnett County land, paying $6.15 million for 273 acres, which could make Raven Rock State Park larger.

According to the Triangle Business Journal, The papers were signed March 20, 2025, transferring the deed from Chalybeate Properties LLC.

This purchase pushes the park to nearly 5,000 acres. Last year, more than 377,000 people walked, hiked, and camped across 4,667 acres of park.