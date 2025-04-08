Backstage Country
LISTEN LIVE

Volunteer for the Cumberland County Litter Pick-Up This Weekend

This Saturday, April 12, 2025, please step up and volunteer for the Cumberland County Litter Pick-Up. The Litter Pick-Up will take place from 8:00 a.m. until 12 noon. Registration only…

Don Chase
group of volunteers with garbage bags cleaning city park.
Getty Images

This Saturday, April 12, 2025, please step up and volunteer for the Cumberland County Litter Pick-Up.

The Litter Pick-Up will take place from 8:00 a.m. until 12 noon.

Registration only takes a minute.  Click here to complete the brief registration form.

You can also volunteer by emailing Tim Middleton at tmidddleton@cumberlandcountync.gov.

Volunteers that register are to meet at Festival Park located at 336 Ray Avenue in downtown Fayetteville, North Carolina. 

Each volunteer will be provided gloves, trash bags, hand sanitizer, water, an event t-shirt along with a reusable bag.

All registered volunteers will receive trash bags, gloves, hand sanitizer, water, an event T-shirt and a reusable bag.

To learn more about Cumberland County Solid Waste and how to reduce waste and how to recycle, click here.

Groups are especially encouraged to get involved.

Let's make this the most successful Cumberland Clean Countywide Litter Pick-Up ever.

cumberland county
Don ChaseWriter
Don Chase is living out his dreams, anchoring The Big Wake-Up with Don Chase & Sarah weekday mornings on KML. With over 35 years with Beasley Media, Don believes that the best is yet to come. The unofficial Mayor of Fayetteville radio, Don Chase writes about Fayetteville and North Carolina news, as well as entertaining perspectives on music, culture and more.
Related Stories
galot
Local NewsGALOT Motorsports Park in Benson Gets Hot Rod Association as New OwnersRebecca Allen
carolina keno
Local NewsCarthage Veteran Grabs $150,000 in Lottery Wins on 81st BirthdayRebecca Allen
raven rock first day hike north carolina state parks park
Local NewsNorth Carolina Snaps Up 273 Acres for $6.15M to Grow Raven Rock State ParkRebecca Allen
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect