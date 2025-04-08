Volunteer for the Cumberland County Litter Pick-Up This Weekend

This Saturday, April 12, 2025, please step up and volunteer for the Cumberland County Litter Pick-Up.

The Litter Pick-Up will take place from 8:00 a.m. until 12 noon.

Registration only takes a minute. Click here to complete the brief registration form.

You can also volunteer by emailing Tim Middleton at tmidddleton@cumberlandcountync.gov.

Volunteers that register are to meet at Festival Park located at 336 Ray Avenue in downtown Fayetteville, North Carolina.

Each volunteer will be provided gloves, trash bags, hand sanitizer, water, an event t-shirt along with a reusable bag.

To learn more about Cumberland County Solid Waste and how to reduce waste and how to recycle, click here.

Groups are especially encouraged to get involved.