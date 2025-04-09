NCDOT to Enhance Intersection Safety with New All-Way Stops in Onslow and Duplin Counties

Starting April 14, new stop signs will appear at three busy crossroads in eastern North Carolina. These changes aim to cut down crashes where roads meet.

First up is Rocky Run Road where it crosses Olde Towne Pointe Boulevard and Cobblestone Trail in Onslow County. The work then shifts to Duplin County - N.C. 903 at Outlaw Bridge Road gets its signs April 21, followed by N.C. 50 at Maready Road the next day.

An NCDOT Study confirms that when two-way stops become four-way stops, crashes drop by 68%. It's a quick fix that works better than costly building projects.

Watch for work crews at these spots. Bad weather might push dates around.