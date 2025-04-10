Backstage Country
Mash House Restaurant in Fayetteville Closing Permanently Thursday Night

The Mash House Brewing Company has announced it will close tonight permanently after service Thursday night.

The Mash House on Sycamore Dairy will close permanently after service tonight.

Another long-standing local restaurant in Fayetteville is closing its doors, as The Mash House Brewing Company has announced it will close tonight permanently.

"Tonight will be our final night of service, and as of tomorrow, we will be permanently closed," the restaurant said in a Facebook post. "It's been an honor to serve you."

The Mash House opened in 2001 in its location at 4150 Sycamore Dairy Road.

"If you’re looking for the best local cuisine in Fayetteville, NC, look no further! The Mash House has been proudly serving up the best in beef, gourmet fusion dishes, and casual fare in Fayetteville, NC since 2001. We pride ourselves in supporting North Carolina farmers and butchers by using local ingredients as much as possible. All beef is sourced from our sister company, Chatham Meat Co. located in Siler City."

The restaurant expressed gratitude to locals for supporting for 24 years.

"To Fayetteville, Fort Bragg, and the many visiting guests who have walked through our doors in the past 24 years, thank you so much for your patronage. Whether you've dined with us once or weekly, thank you for being part of our story. To our past and present staff, we couldn't have done this without you, and there are no words to express how much we appreciate all of your hard work. You are the reason we have been able to serve our community for over two decades."

