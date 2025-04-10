Mash House Restaurant in Fayetteville Closing Permanently Thursday Night

Another long-standing local restaurant in Fayetteville is closing its doors, as The Mash House Brewing Company has announced it will close tonight permanently.

"Tonight will be our final night of service, and as of tomorrow, we will be permanently closed," the restaurant said in a Facebook post. "It's been an honor to serve you."

The Mash House opened in 2001 in its location at 4150 Sycamore Dairy Road.

"If you’re looking for the best local cuisine in Fayetteville, NC, look no further! The Mash House has been proudly serving up the best in beef, gourmet fusion dishes, and casual fare in Fayetteville, NC since 2001. We pride ourselves in supporting North Carolina farmers and butchers by using local ingredients as much as possible. All beef is sourced from our sister company, Chatham Meat Co. located in Siler City."

The restaurant expressed gratitude to locals for supporting for 24 years.