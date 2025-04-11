Backstage Country
Cumberland County Lifts Hold on $145M Crown Event Center Construction

In a swift turn of events, the Cumberland County Board of Commissioners cast a vote Monday to resume building the $145 million Crown Event Center. The downtown Fayetteville project had paused for a…

Rebecca Allen
crown event center construction

The Crown Event Center construction site in Downtown Fayetteville.

Brandon Plotnick / Beasley Media

In a swift turn of events, the Cumberland County Board of Commissioners cast a vote Monday to resume building the $145 million Crown Event Center. The downtown Fayetteville project had paused for a month while officials tackled legal issues. 

Work ground to a halt March 5. Officials needed time to investigate an additional $1.9 million fee from EwingCole architects. The board met again on April 8 to tackle lingering construction questions about the budget as scope of the project. 

The Board’s closed session involved an update from the Crown Event Center project team and an architectural analysis from a firm that chairman deViere did not disclose. 

Workers will build the center on Gillespie Street, tucked between two courthouses. This new venue will replace the aging Crown Theatre and Crown Arena.  

While crews broke ground in October 2024, the doors won't open until spring 2027. The month-long pause might push this date back. 

Crown Event Center
Rebecca AllenWriter
