Easter Gets Special at The Village Baptist Church of Fayetteville

Celebrate this Easter at The Village Baptist Church of Fayetteville. The church has two church locations serving our area.  The main campus is located at 906 South McPherson Church Road in Fayetteville,…

Don Chase
Celebrate this Easter at The Village Baptist Church of Fayetteville.

The church has two church locations serving our area.  The main campus is located at 906 South McPherson Church Road in Fayetteville, North Carolina.  Our second campus is at 555 North Reilly Road also in Fayetteville, North Carolina.

Easter services begin with the Maundy Thursday The Lord's Supper on Thursday, April 17, 2025 at 6:30 p.m. at the McPherson Church Road campus

Then on Sunday, April 20, 2025, Celebrate Easter - He Is Risen.  Service times at the Village BC McPherson campus are at 8:00 a.m., 9:30 a.m. and 11:00 a.m.

Easter is also going to be celebrated on Sunday, April 20, 2025 at the Reilly Road Campus at 11:00 a.m.

For more information, click here.

The Maundy Thursday service will take place in the Village BC Gym.  This very special "worship in the round" experience will tell the story of Jesus Last Supper before being arrested and ultimately crucified.

During the Easter Sunday service at the McPherson and the Reilly Road campuses, we will celebrate the empty tomb and the good news of Christ's victory along with the fact that HE is Risen and is on the throne today.

The Village Baptist Church has one goal and that is to connect people to Christ and His family.  

There will be plenty of FREE parking at both campuses.  Come comfortable and prepare to be blessed.

Easter
Don ChaseWriter
Don Chase is living out his dreams, anchoring The Big Wake-Up with Don Chase & Sarah weekday mornings on KML. With over 35 years with Beasley Media, Don believes that the best is yet to come. The unofficial Mayor of Fayetteville radio, Don Chase writes about Fayetteville and North Carolina news, as well as entertaining perspectives on music, culture and more.
