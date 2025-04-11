NC State’s 35th Powwow Draws Big Crowd to Miller Fields

Earlier this month at Miller Fields, drums echoed across campus as North Carolina State marked its 35th yearly Powwow. The gathering pulled in dancers and artists from tribes across North Carolina.

"It's all about fellowship with each other, connection, education," said Trinity Locklear, Native American Student Association president, to Technician. "At the end of the day, we love being out here. We love sharing our culture."

Drum beats mixed with cheers as performers spun through the grass arena. The Warpaint Singers set the rhythm while skilled dancers moved in bright, hand-crafted outfits. Around the edges, artists displayed their work.

Student groups took charge of the planning. They worked with campus offices to bring everything together. Greek groups with Native ties set up next to info tables from various organizations.

Joseph Guillemette spoke about what the gathering means as vice president of the Native American Student Association. "To me, it's just a really beautiful moment to fellowship and create community with my people. It's a big family reunion for us," he said.

A powerful dance paid tribute to Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women. NC State grad Caleb Hedgepeth, from the Haliwa-Saponi tribe, wore traditional clothes marked with red handprints and MMWI letters to spotlight this critical issue.

Hedgepeth shared a personal story — his sister died at UNC-Chapel Hill 13 years ago. His dance outfit, a gift from loved ones, stands as a symbol for victims whose stories often go untold.