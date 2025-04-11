Robeson County Jail Officers Now Wearing Body Cameras For Safety and Accountability

Robeson County Sheriff’s Office announced in a Facebook post that jail officers have started wearing body cameras, adding more video coverage throughout the facility.

Sheriff Burnis Wilkins purchased the camera equipment in January 2025 using money from seized assets. Staff took time to learn the equipment and review procedures before rolling them out.

The new cameras complement existing security systems, capturing staff-inmate interactions. When incidents occur, the footage helps to increase transparency and accountability for those involved.

"Body cameras can serve as a deterrent to misconduct and can provide evidence in case of incidents, potentially improving the safety of both officers and inmates. Video footage from body cameras can be crucial in investigations, to include both legal and civil proceedings," said Wilkins to The Robesonian.