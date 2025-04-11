The Royal Hanneford Circus is Coming To Lumberton
The World Famous Royal Hanneford Circus is coming to Lumberton Tuesday, April 15, 2025.
The event will take place at the Southeastern North Carolina Agricultural Events Center located at 1027 US-74 ALT in Lumberton, North Carolina.
Click here to buy your tickets online.
The Royal Hanneford Circus focuses on high-quality entertainment and fun for the whole family.
Circus talent from around the globe will dazzle and amaze attendees with death-defying performances on the Highwire, Motocross, Trampoline, Hand Balance, Russian Swing, Wheel and more.
The Southeastern NC Agricultural Events Center is a multi-purpose event facility encompassing over 84 acres conveniently located off I-95 and I-74 in Lumberton, NC.