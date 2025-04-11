Backstage Country
LISTEN LIVE

The Royal Hanneford Circus is Coming To Lumberton

The World Famous Royal Hanneford Circus is coming to Lumberton Tuesday, April 15, 2025.  The event will take place at the Southeastern North Carolina Agricultural Events Center located at 1027…

Don Chase
Photo by Matt Cardy/Getty Images

The World Famous Royal Hanneford Circus is coming to Lumberton Tuesday, April 15, 2025. 

The event will take place at the Southeastern North Carolina Agricultural Events Center located at 1027 US-74 ALT in Lumberton, North Carolina.

Click here to buy your tickets online.

The Royal Hanneford Circus focuses on high-quality entertainment and fun for the whole family.

Circus talent from around the globe will dazzle and amaze attendees with death-defying performances on the Highwire, Motocross, Trampoline, Hand Balance, Russian Swing, Wheel and more.

Buy your tickets now and create lifetime memories.

The Southeastern NC Agricultural Events Center is a multi-purpose event facility encompassing over 84 acres conveniently located off I-95 and I-74 in Lumberton, NC.  

Royal Hanneford Circus
Don ChaseWriter
Don Chase is living out his dreams, anchoring The Big Wake-Up with Don Chase & Sarah weekday mornings on KML. With over 35 years with Beasley Media, Don believes that the best is yet to come. The unofficial Mayor of Fayetteville radio, Don Chase writes about Fayetteville and North Carolina news, as well as entertaining perspectives on music, culture and more.
Related Stories
Robeson County Jail Officers Now Wearing Body Cameras For Safety and Accountability
Local NewsRobeson County Jail Officers Now Wearing Body Cameras For Safety and AccountabilityRebecca Allen
college
Local NewsUNCP, Robeson Community College Launch Fast Track Program for Associate Degree GraduatesRebecca Allen
Easter Gets Special at The Village Baptist Church of Fayetteville
Local NewsEaster Gets Special at The Village Baptist Church of FayettevilleDon Chase
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect