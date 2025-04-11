UNCP, Robeson Community College Launch Fast Track Program for Associate Degree Graduates

A new path to higher education opened as the University of North Carolina Pembroke (UNCP) and Robeson Community College (RCC) rolled out BraveNation Advantage. This direct-entry program gives RCC students who earn their associate degrees automatic admission to UNCP.

UNCP Chancellor Robin Gary Cummings and RCC Vice President Dr. Johnny Smith signed the agreement at a ceremony. Students in southeastern North Carolina now have an easier way to get their bachelor's degrees.

Students who complete 30 credits at RCC with a 2.0 GPA can get early acceptance. After meeting basic requirements, they can choose from most UNCP programs of study.

"This new pathway is a testament to our commitment to expanding educational opportunities for students," said Chancellor Cummings in a Robeson Community College press release.

Before starting classes at UNCP, transfer students get full access to campus life. From personal academic advice to career planning help, they're treated like current students. The university drops application fees and gives them priority for financial aid and housing.

The program matches RCC's mission to remove barriers, according to Dr. Smith. At UNCP, enrollment head Dr. Kelly Brennan notes how clear support systems help students feel more confident.