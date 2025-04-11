Veteran’s Cumberland County Honey Farm Creates Buzz at 2025 Small Farm Week

2024 Co-Small Farmer of the Year cuts a ceremonial ribbon in front of his new honey packaging facility at the Small Farms Week Closing Events, March 28, 2025, at Secret Garden Bees Honey Farm in Linden, NC.

A former Army bomb disposal expert turned beekeeper has won the 2024 Small Farmer of the Year award. Jim Hartman's Cumberland County business now sends sweet gold to stores across the nation.

At age 49, Hartman found peace in beekeeping after his military service left him with post-traumatic stress. His time in Iraq spanned two tours from 1998 to 2008, where he worked defusing bombs.

Established in 2020, Hartman and his wife Christi built Secret Garden Bees from scratch. In early March they opened a larger building where they extract, process and package their honey. Their north Cumberland County farm stretches across 23 acres.

“We just got this building operational the second week of March, … and four days after we got it operational, Fresh Market dropped its biggest order I’ve ever had in my entire time. There’s zero chance I could have gotten it done out of (our previous) building.” said Hartman in a CAES news release

According to City View, Board Chair Kirk deViere praised the farm's impact on local veterans. "The achievements of family and veteran-owned businesses like Secret Garden Bees show how our community supports veterans through hands-on farming experience," he said.