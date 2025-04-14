Backstage Country
Taxes Not Done? Don’t Worry the North Carolina Tax Deadline is May 1 This Year

North Carolina tax filers have until May 1 to get their state and federal forms submitted to the IRS.

Sarah Weaver
With the tax deadline set for April 15, many are starting to feel the stress of not yet starting the process to file.

But there's good news for those of us who live in the North Carolina! Due to the impacts of Hurricane Helene, the Tar Heel State is among the few states granted an extension to May 1, 2025. The extension applies for both federal and state taxes.

"The IRS normally provides relief, including postponing various tax filing and payment deadlines for any area designated by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). If a taxpayer’s address of record is in a disaster area locality, individual and business taxpayers automatically get the extra time without having to ask for it."

Other states impacted by natural disasters that will also have the May 1 extension date include South Carolina, Georgia, Florida and Alabama. The extension is automatic, and no particular action is needed to qualify.

While the entire state benefits from the extra time given to file, many of our friends in western North Carolina are facing the very rough reality of rebuilding. Hurricane Helene hit North Carolina on September 27, 2024 and brought with it historic flooding. Estimates of damage are in the multi-billions of dollars.

Even though the deadline to file will be extended for all North Carolinians without any penalties, tax payers are still encouraged to file be the original April 15 date.

