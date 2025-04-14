This Day in Country History: April 14

April 14 was a notable day in country music history. There were big winners at the Academy of Country Music awards, including Randy Travis and Reba McEntire. The legendary Loretta Lynn was born on April 14, and Rusty Young, one of the great country music keyboardists, died on this day.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

On April 14, 1986, the ACM Awards had big winners, including:

1986: George Strait won Top Male Vocalist and Album of the Year for Does Fort Worth Ever Cross Your Mind. Randy Travis won Top New Male Vocalist, and country music band Alabama won Entertainer of the Year.

Cultural Milestones

Loretta Lynn, one of the greatest female country music stars we've ever seen, was born on April 14:

1932: Country music queen Loretta Lynn, with hits including "Coal Miner's Daughter" and "After the Fire Is Gone," was born on April 14, 1932, in Kentucky. Lynn was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 1988, and in 2004, she won a Grammy for Best Country Album for Van Lear Rose.

Notable Recordings and Performances

April 14 saw these three notable performances:

2010: Carrie Underwood played the Jack Breslin Student Events Center in East Lansing, Michigan, as a stop on her Play On Tour.

Industry Changes and Challenges

From losing a great star, to country musicians delving into cooking shows and restaurants, April 14 has seen some interesting changes and challenges, including:

2012: Singer Trisha Yearwood premiered her cooking show Trisha's Southern Kitchen on the Food Network.

