FTCC and Caliber Celebrate Partnership to Train Transitioning Military for Automotive Careers

Fayetteville Technical Community College launched an intensive 15-week auto repair program with Caliber, giving service members a path to civilian work. The Department of Defense supports this no-cost training for participants.

"Changing Lanes" teaches vital repair skills while connecting veterans to job prospects. On April 3, FTCC hosted company officials to mark the start of this new venture.

“FTCC is extremely grateful for the longstanding partnership with Caliber Collision through the Changing Lanes programs and their commitment to working with the college to deliver high quality training programs to assist our transitioning soldiers,” FTCC President Dr. Mark Sorrells said in the FTCC release.

During the campus event, Dr. Mark Sorrells met with industry partners. Teams from GEICO and Liberty Mutual joined Caliber's staff to tour the Swift Water facility. The companies combined their resources to donate six totaled vehicles that will be used for water rescue training at the facility.

FTCC and Caliber Collision also visited the college’s new Transportation Complex that will be converted into a Caliber garage for Changing Lane students.

This program satisfies the Department of Defense's Career Skills and SkillsBridge certification standards. These credentials let veterans maximize their military benefits while learning new skills in collision repair, ProTech diagnostic and auto glass instillation.