Lumberton High School FFA Spring Plant Sale Set for April 19

LONDON, ENGLAND – MARCH 15: A carpet of crocuses are in full bloom in the Royal Botanic Gardens at Kew on March 15, 2010 in London, England. The unusually cold winter in the UK has delayed the flowering of many spring plants by up to one month. (Photo by Oli Scarff/Getty Images)

It's time once again for the annual Lumberton High School FFA Spring Plant Sale.

The one day event will take place on Saturday, April 19, 2025 at Lumberton High School located at 3901 Fayetteville Road in Lumberton, North Carolina.

From 8:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m., plant lovers will enjoy a huge selection of Annuals, Perennials, Vegetables, Herbs, Hanging Baskets, Mixed Planters & Succulents.

These plants were lovingly grown in the Lumberton High School Greenhouse and by students in the Lumberton High School Future Farmers of America program.

In advance, thank you for supporting the Lumberton High School FFA, the winner of two National FFA awards this past October at the 95th National Future Farmers of America Convention in Indianapolis, Indiana.

