Lumberton High School FFA Spring Plant Sale Set for April 19
The one day event will take place on Saturday, April 19, 2025 at Lumberton High School located at 3901 Fayetteville Road in Lumberton, North Carolina.
From 8:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m., plant lovers will enjoy a huge selection of Annuals, Perennials, Vegetables, Herbs, Hanging Baskets, Mixed Planters & Succulents.
These plants were lovingly grown in the Lumberton High School Greenhouse and by students in the Lumberton High School Future Farmers of America program.
In advance, thank you for supporting the Lumberton High School FFA, the winner of two National FFA awards this past October at the 95th National Future Farmers of America Convention in Indianapolis, Indiana.