Golf Season is Here: Get 7 Rounds of Golf for Just $49

SEVEN rounds of golf at some of the top courses in the area on sale now for just $49! It's the start of a beautiful year of golf for you! Proudly presented by our friends at Healy Wholesale, proudly distributing Yuengling Flight. (ORDER HERE NOW)

IMPORTANT NOTE: Links are sometimes showing incorrectly on our sites currently. If you're not seeing the link in between the parenthesis above, just click or tap in that area, we promise it's there.

PARTICIPATING COURSES (see course information below):

Baywood Golf Club - Fayetteville

- Fayetteville Cypress Lakes Golf Course - Hope Mills

- Hope Mills Diamondback Golf Club at Woodland Valley - Loris, SC

- Loris, SC Gates Four Golf & Country Club - Fayetteville

- Fayetteville King's Grant Golf & Country Club - Fayetteville

- Fayetteville Pine Crest Country Club - Lumberton

- Lumberton Timberlake Golf Club - Clinton

IMPORTANT NOTE: Links are showing incorrectly on our sites currently. If you're not seeing the link in between the parenthesis above, just click or tap in that area, we promise it's there.

Course Information and Restrictions

Card good for ONE round of golf at each course. Not multiple rounds. Not for anyone else in your party. Cart fees are NOT included, and are listed below. Date and time restrictions apply as listed below.

Baywood Golf Club

Address: 904 Four Wood Drive, Fayetteville, NC 28312

904 Four Wood Drive, Fayetteville, NC 28312 Phone: 910-483-4330

910-483-4330 Restrictions: Must call for tee time. Not valid before 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sunday, and Holidays

Must call for tee time. Not valid before 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sunday, and Holidays Any fees golfer is still responsible for: $20 cart fee

Cypress Lakes Golf Course

Address: 2126 Cypress Lakes Cir., Hope Mills, NC 28348

2126 Cypress Lakes Cir., Hope Mills, NC 28348 Phone: 910-483-0359

910-483-0359 Restrictions: Call course for scheduling. Play anytime Mon-Thu, after 1p Fri-Sun

Call course for scheduling. Play anytime Mon-Thu, after 1p Fri-Sun Any fees golfer is still responsible for: $25 cart fee

Diamondback Golf Club at Woodland Valley

Address: 615 Log Cabin Rd, Loris, SC 29569

615 Log Cabin Rd, Loris, SC 29569 Phone: 843-756-3264

843-756-3264 Restrictions: No restrictions. Call for tee time.

No restrictions. Call for tee time. Any fees golfer is still responsible for: $20 cart fee

Gates Four Golf & Country Club

Address: 6775 Irongate Dr., Fayetteville, NC 28306

6775 Irongate Dr., Fayetteville, NC 28306 Phone: 910-425-6667

910-425-6667 Restrictions: Call course for scheduling. Rounds only Monday-Thursday

Call course for scheduling. Rounds only Monday-Thursday Any fees golfer is still responsible for: $30 cart fee

King's Grant Golf & Country Club

Address: 347 Shawcroft Rd., Fayetteville, NC 28311

347 Shawcroft Rd., Fayetteville, NC 28311 Phone: 910-630-1111

910-630-1111 Restrictions: Friday-Sunday after noon only. All other days open. Call for tee times.

Friday-Sunday after noon only. All other days open. Call for tee times. Any fees golfer is still responsible for: $20 cart fee

Pine Crest Country Club

Address: 110 Nigel Rd., Lumberton, NC 28360

110 Nigel Rd., Lumberton, NC 28360 Phone: 910-738-6541

910-738-6541 Restrictions: Call course for scheduling

Call course for scheduling Any fees golfer is still responsible for: $17 cart fee

Timberlake Golf Club

Address: 634 Challenge Club Lane Clinton, NC 28328

634 Challenge Club Lane Clinton, NC 28328 Phone: 910-596-2211

910-596-2211 Restrictions: No restrictions. Call for tee time.

No restrictions. Call for tee time. Any fees golfer is still responsible for: $17 cart fee