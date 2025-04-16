Backstage Country
Golf Season is Here: Get 7 Rounds of Golf for Just $49

SEVEN rounds of golf at some of the top courses in the area on sale now for just $49! It’s the start of a beautiful year of golf for you!…

Brandon Plotnick
golf card

SEVEN rounds of golf at some of the top courses in the area on sale now for just $49! It's the start of a beautiful year of golf for you! Proudly presented by our friends at Healy Wholesale, proudly distributing Yuengling Flight. (ORDER HERE NOW)

PARTICIPATING COURSES (see course information below):

  • Baywood Golf Club - Fayetteville
  • Cypress Lakes Golf Course - Hope Mills
  • Diamondback Golf Club at Woodland Valley - Loris, SC
  • Gates Four Golf & Country Club - Fayetteville
  • King's Grant Golf & Country Club - Fayetteville
  • Pine Crest Country Club - Lumberton
  • Timberlake Golf Club - Clinton

(CLICK HERE OR ON THE IMAGE BELOW TO ORDER YOUR CARD)

Course Information and Restrictions

Card good for ONE round of golf at each course. Not multiple rounds. Not for anyone else in your party. Cart fees are NOT included, and are listed below. Date and time restrictions apply as listed below.

Baywood Golf Club

baywood golf club

Click for website

  • Address: 904 Four Wood Drive, Fayetteville, NC 28312
  • Phone: 910-483-4330
  • Restrictions: Must call for tee time. Not valid before 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sunday, and Holidays
  • Any fees golfer is still responsible for: $20 cart fee

Cypress Lakes Golf Course

Cypress Lakes

Click for website

  • Address: 2126 Cypress Lakes Cir., Hope Mills, NC 28348
  • Phone: 910-483-0359
  • Restrictions: Call course for scheduling. Play anytime Mon-Thu, after 1p Fri-Sun
  • Any fees golfer is still responsible for: $25 cart fee

Diamondback Golf Club at Woodland Valley

Diamondback Golf Club

Click for website

  • Address: 615 Log Cabin Rd, Loris, SC 29569
  • Phone: 843-756-3264
  • Restrictions: No restrictions. Call for tee time.
  • Any fees golfer is still responsible for: $20 cart fee

Gates Four Golf & Country Club

Gates Four Golf Club

Click for website

  • Address: 6775 Irongate Dr., Fayetteville, NC 28306
  • Phone: 910-425-6667
  • Restrictions: Call course for scheduling. Rounds only Monday-Thursday
  • Any fees golfer is still responsible for: $30 cart fee

King's Grant Golf & Country Club

King's Grant Golf and Country Club

Click for website

  • Address: 347 Shawcroft Rd., Fayetteville, NC 28311
  • Phone: 910-630-1111
  • Restrictions: Friday-Sunday after noon only. All other days open. Call for tee times.
  • Any fees golfer is still responsible for: $20 cart fee

Pine Crest Country Club

Pine Crest Country Club

Click for website

  • Address: 110 Nigel Rd., Lumberton, NC 28360
  • Phone: 910-738-6541
  • Restrictions: Call course for scheduling
  • Any fees golfer is still responsible for: $17 cart fee

Timberlake Golf Club

timberlake golf club

Click for website

  • Address: 634 Challenge Club Lane Clinton, NC 28328
  • Phone: 910-596-2211
  • Restrictions: No restrictions. Call for tee time.
  • Any fees golfer is still responsible for: $17 cart fee

Golf Card
