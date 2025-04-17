Marty Rabon Joins Don Chase To Talk Shenandoah Coming to Fayetteville

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – JUNE 09: Marty Raybon of the band Shenandoah performs during day 1 of CMA Fest 2022 at Nissan Stadium on June 09, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Fayetteville, the 1991 Academy of Country Music’s Vocal Group of the Year is coming to town.

Shenandoah will be in concert at the Crown Theatre Friday night April 18, 2025. Showtime is 7:30 p.m.

Get your tickets at CrownComplexNC.com.

With a total of 10 studio albums, 3 of which went Gold meaning sales over 500,000 units and 26 singles on Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart, fans are guaranteed to have a great time.

Shenandoah is famous for their incredible catalog of hit songs. A few of their biggest are “Two Dozen Roses,” “Next To You Next To Me,” “Church on Cumberland Road,” “I Want to be Loved Like That” and the monster tune that won a Grammy “Somewhere in the Vicinity of the Heart.”

Lead singer Marty Rabon called WKML’s Don Chase to talk about this upcoming show.

Check out the full interview below and be sure to listen out for the most embarrassing thing that happened to Marty while on stage.

Click here to keep up with Marty Rabon and Shenandoah.

