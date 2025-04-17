Backstage Country
NASCAR Driver Ross Chastain Talks Racing and Watermelons with Don Chase

Ross Chastain is no stranger to success on the NASCAR Cup series. Don Chase got a chance to chat with him.

Don Chase
Ross Chastain, driver of the #1 Worldwide Express Chevrolet, places he winner sticker on his car in victory lane after winning in victory lane after winning the NASCAR Cup Series Ally 400 at Nashville Superspeedway on June 25, 2023 in Lebanon, Tennessee.

Ross Chastain places his winner sticker on his car in victory lane after winning in victory lane after winning the NASCAR Cup Series Ally 400 at Nashville Superspeedway on June 25, 2023 in Lebanon, Tennessee.

Photo by Logan Riely/Getty Images

NASCAR driver Ross Chastain, considered one of the sport’s busiest and most popular drivers, spent a few minutes on the phone with The BIG 957 KML’s Don Chase.

Ross drives the #1 Chevrolet for Trackhouse Racing.

After nine NASCAR races so far this season, Ross is currently in 11th place in the Cup Series points standings. 

To keep up with Ross, click here.

In the interview, Ross reveals the biggest turning point in his career, his favorite NASCAR track, and his secret to bouncing back following a tough race or bad finish.

Ross also shared which of his sponsors is his favorite.  In fact, Ross says he was a big fan of this company before becoming a sponsor and will be a fan for many years to come.

Also, Ross, from Alva, Florida is part of a family of farmers that for 8 generations has raised one of the most delicious fruits on Earth.

To find out which fruit and to hear the interview, just click below.

Ross Chastain, driver of the #1 Busch Light Flannel Chevrolet, prepares to drive during qualifying for the NASCAR Cup Series Food City 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway on April 12, 2025 in Bristol, Tennessee. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

Ross Chastain, driver of the #1 Busch Light Flannel Chevrolet, prepares to drive during qualifying for the NASCAR Cup Series Food City 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway on April 12, 2025 in Bristol, Tennessee. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

Ross Chastain, driver of the #1 Busch Light Fishing Chevrolet, and Bubba Wallace, driver of the #23 Columbia Sportswear Company Toyota, race during the NASCAR Cup Series Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway on April 06, 2025 in Darlington, South Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Ross Chastain, driver of the #1 Busch Light Fishing Chevrolet, and Bubba Wallace, driver of the #23 Columbia Sportswear Company Toyota, race during the NASCAR Cup Series Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway on April 06, 2025 in Darlington, South Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

NASCARRoss Chastain
Don ChaseWriter
Don Chase is living out his dreams, anchoring The Big Wake-Up with Don Chase & Sarah weekday mornings on KML. With over 35 years with Beasley Media, Don believes that the best is yet to come. The unofficial Mayor of Fayetteville radio, Don Chase writes about Fayetteville and North Carolina news, as well as entertaining perspectives on music, culture and more.
