Bad Day at Work Leads to Clinton Woman Winning $200k Lottery Prize

A Clinton resident struck gold with the first major win in North Carolina’s Prize Link Multiplier game. After taxes, Linda Boykin pocketed $143,501 from a $5 scratch-off ticket. “I decided…

Jaime Abbondanzo
Image Courtesy NC Education Lottery

A Clinton resident struck gold with the first major win in North Carolina's Prize Link Multiplier game. After taxes, Linda Boykin pocketed $143,501 from a $5 scratch-off ticket.

"I decided to stop for some scratch-offs after a terrible day at work," Boykin told the N.C. Education Lottery. "It always lifts my spirits when I play."

The winning ticket came from Bonnetsville Kwik Stop, a small shop on Roseboro Highway. Players still have a shot at four more $200,000 prizes in this brand-new game that started this month.

"I had to pinch myself," she said. "I didn't think it was real."

At lottery headquarters last Friday, Boykin claimed her prize. The money will help clear her debts and boost her retirement savings.

Last year's lottery sales pumped $5 million into Sampson County schools. Since the Prize Link Multiplier's April 1 start, this marks the first big payout.

Need help with gambling? Free support is available around the clock at 1-800-522-4700.

NC Education Lottery
