Blue Star Families Launches First North Carolina Chapter to Support Fort Bragg Military Community

At Fort Bragg, a new support hub has taken root. The first Blue Star Families branch in North Carolina now serves 50,000 troops and their loved ones across seven counties. Their work spans from putting food on tables to finding work and building local bonds.

“Now more than ever — Americans are relying on military families in the Fayetteville area. We need to have their backs, so we are thrilled to continue to expand our efforts in support of military families in North Carolina,” said Blue Star Families CEO Kathy Roth-Douquet in a news release.

Fresh data paints a stark picture. According to City View, 18% of military households in North Carolina turned to food banks last year. At Fort Bragg, the situation hits harder - nearly a third of troops struggle to put enough food on their plates.

Through the new Fayetteville chapter, the branch steps in with real solutions. They teach meal planning tricks, connect families with food banks, and offer financial aid. Kids get books, and job seekers get help through Blue Star Careers.

Support flows from big names: CSX railway pitched in, along with Peter Bloom from DonorsChoose.org and Craigslist's Craig Newmark. On the ground, Johnson leads with Lexie Coppinger - a standout military spouse who earned Fort Bragg's top spouse honor this year.